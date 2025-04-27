Cybersecurity company Zero Networks reaches SC awards finals for the second consecutive year

Cybersecurity firm Zero Networks, a leading provider of Zero Trust security solutions, announced that it has been named a finalist in the SC Awards, one of the most prestigious and long-standing competitions in the cybersecurity industry. This marks the second consecutive year that Zero Networks has been nominated as a finalist in the Best Insider Threat Solution category. The company continues to demonstrate the value of microsegmentation as a leading defense mechanism against modern threats. Winners of the competition will be announced at the RSA Conference in San Francisco on April 29.

According to a survey conducted by Zero Networks, 74% of IT and cybersecurity leaders agree that microsegmentation is either critically important or essential for defending against attacks. However, a critical gap remains: Only 12% of respondents have implemented a microsegmentation solution that delivered satisfactory results. Despite microsegmentation’s proven ability to minimize attack surfaces, isolate threats, and quickly implement Zero Trust strategies, most organizations are unable to benefit from it. This is because traditional microsegmentation tools are notoriously complex to deploy, often requiring extensive manual work that can disrupt networks, waste budgets and years of labor, and necessitate the hiring of expensive external consultants and internal personnel.

Zero Networks bridges this gap with an automated microsegmentation solution that simplifies network-wide segmentation without disrupting operations or causing downtime. The platform provides broad, dynamic protection for assets and identities across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. It seamlessly adapts to network changes and rapidly isolates threats.

Benny Lakunishok, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Networks: “At our company, we say: ‘If one part of the network is breached, the entire network is breached.’ Once an attacker infiltrates a network, it’s easy for them to move quickly and gain admin privileges. Microsegmentation is a security method that every organization needs, and our mission is to make it accessible to all. With our continuous growth, a perfect score of 5 from users on Gartner Peer Insights, and exceptionally high customer satisfaction, we are well-positioned to continue this momentum and bring microsegmentation to more companies worldwide.”

Recently, Zero Networks announced an integration between its MFA-based microsegmentation solution and the next generation of Palo Alto firewalls, enabling organizations to achieve deeper, multi-layered security. This powerful combination blocks attacker movement, ransomware, and insider threats with high accuracy and speed. It is the first solution of its kind to deliver comprehensive Zero Trust-level network security to organizations of all sizes.

Today, the company supports customers in 22 countries, including newly launched markets over the past 12 months such as Austria, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, Singapore, Africa, Spain, Peru, and Saudi Arabia. The company’s exceptional customer satisfaction levels reflect its global success. In a Net Promoter Score (NPS) survey conducted by Zero Networks, the company received a score of 76 (95th percentile) for customer willingness to recommend its solution.

Zero Networks solves one of the most complex problems in cybersecurity: Not just alerting, but actively preventing attackers from moving laterally within organizational networks to steal data or launch ransomware attacks. The company developed a fully automated SaaS platform that learns all network traffic, restricts every computer and user to the minimal necessary access, and enforces multi-factor authentication for sensitive actions. The SaaS solution is deployed within minutes and becomes operational in about 30 days—compared to the years often required for traditional microsegmentation solutions, which frequently fail to provide comprehensive protection.

Founded in 2019, Zero Networks is led by CEO Benny Lakunishok and CTO Amir Frankel. The company has raised a total of $45 million to date, including $20 million in a Series B round completed at the end of 2023. With over 110 employees—about 60 of whom are based in Tel Aviv and the rest in offices across the U.S., Europe, and Australia—the company is currently hiring dozens more to support its rapid growth. Its investors include US Venture Partners, Venrock, CyberArk, F2 Venture Capital, and Pico Venture Partners.