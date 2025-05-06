When luxury design and advanced technologies meet through artificial intelligence in space

The fitness club recently opened in Netanya’s Diamond Towers presents a new approach to a space created not just as a place to work out – it redefines the designed fitness and wellness experience. The club, designed by architect Uri Biton, spans an area of 1,500 square meters and is divided into seven unique spaces, each meticulously designed to offer a distinctive experience. The space, which is an innovative concept hall by the Friends chain, is the first fitness club in Israel to integrate artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies as an integral part of the overall user experience.

The design of the fitness complex is based on a holistic approach aimed at connecting body and mind, while creating an environment that inspires and motivates. According to architect Uri Biton, the design of fitness spaces has undergone a significant revolution over the past decade. “Architecture is not just a visual framework – it can influence feelings, spark motivation, and connect people to themselves and to others,” he explains. This approach is implemented innovatively in the new space: The rooms are not only functional but also designed to create an empowering emotional and physical experience.

Friends Club (credit: EYAL KEREN)

The various spaces in the complex include spinning rooms with LED floors that change colors according to the music and workout program, creating a multi-sensory training experience that boosts users' motivation. Les Mills halls offer virtual group classes led by international instructors, with high-level sound and lighting systems. The functional training zones were carefully designed with attention to the placement of equipment in relation to screens and lighting, ensuring every detail supports the overall workout experience. In addition, the complex includes a 500-square-meter open-air terrace that provides a natural space for outdoor training with rubber and PVC flooring adapted to the type of activity.

The club’s design is based on the use of high-quality materials that give the space a sense of luxury and comfort. Rubber and PVC floors were selected to suit the various training zones, ensuring high durability and maximum comfort for users. Large, illuminated mirrors were integrated into the spaces to create a sense of spaciousness and ensure accuracy in exercises while enhancing the overall workout experience. The dynamic color combinations chosen for the rooms – such as red and orange in the cardio zones to encourage energy and movement, alongside blue and green in the relaxation zones – create a precise balance between energy and calm, strengthening the connection between body and mind.

Friends Club (credit: EYAL KEREN) Friends Club (credit: EYAL KEREN)

The new space also incorporates advanced technologies that enhance the workout experience and make it more accurate and personalized than ever before. The CheckUp Station device performs an AI-based scan that provides an accurate analysis of the user’s data, including biological age, body composition, and range of motion. Based on this data, the system creates a personalized training plan and allows progress tracking via a dedicated app connected to other fitness machines in the complex. In addition, the BioStrength machine series uses BioDrive technology to dynamically adjust resistance and range of motion according to the user’s real-time data, improving workout effectiveness by up to 30% and helping to reduce the risk of injury.

Beyond technology and functionality, the new space design also emphasizes connecting people and encouraging social interaction. The spaces were planned to create a natural flow between different training areas, with transparent walls and open viewpoints that strengthen the sense of community and belonging among users. The open-air terrace offers a seamless transition between indoors and outdoors and incorporates natural elements that add to the sense of calm and tranquility.

Friends Club (credit: EYAL KEREN) Friends Club (credit: EYAL KEREN)

“The new space is not just a place to work out; it’s an innovative environment that offers a holistic connection between body and mind through a precise combination of technology and meticulous design,” concludes Biton. The use of advanced materials, innovative lighting, and modern design principles makes Friends a place that inspires and motivates users while creating a sense of community and belonging