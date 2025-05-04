IDENTITY SILVER Perfume: Artificial intelligence creation on the shelf

Schwartz Cosmetics is launching a new line of care and grooming products for dogs — SchwartzPets. The new line features 100% vegan products, free of SLS and parabens, enriched with essential oils, vitamins, and Omega 3, 6, and 9. Among the products: Shampoos for different fur types, cleaning and shine sprays, leave-in masks, perfumes, and soothing products.

Recommended price: NIS 39.90–106. SchwartzPets (credit: Idan Photography)

Sano is launching the Sano Maxima BABY series for washing baby clothes and for sensitive skin, with added oat extract. The series includes a laundry gel concentrated twice as much (1.5 liters, sufficient for up to 60 washes) and a super-concentrated fabric softener with an intense fragrance (1 liter). The products are hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested, and suitable for sensitive skin. The packaging contains 50% recycled plastic and features removable labels to facilitate recycling.

Recommended price: NIS 16.90–29.90. Sano Maxima Baby Oat Gel and Softener (credit: Tal Azulai)

Clarins is launching at James Richardson Duty Free the ninth generation of the Double Serum in a new formula, based on revolutionary epigenetic technology. The iconic product focuses on signs of aging caused by an unbalanced lifestyle and environmental factors, featuring a natural formula containing 95% ingredients of natural origin, including giant reed extract from Provence and 22 additional plant extracts. The serum is suitable for all ages and skin types, helps improve skin resilience, and treats signs of aging.

Recommended price: $119–$179. Clarins Double Serum with a New Formula (credit: PR abroad)

The JO.MO brand is launching a series of sugar-free, dairy-free chocolate bars, low in available carbohydrates and certified kosher by the Badatz Edah Hachareidis. The series includes 11 different flavors in three types of chocolate: Dark with various flavors including coffee and roasted almonds, milk-style with additions like pecan and hazelnut, and white-style with raspberry and hibiscus or cocoa nibs. The bars are sweetened with natural sources without sugar or artificial sweeteners, have a low glycemic value, and are suitable for diabetics, vegans, and those avoiding lactose.

Recommended price: NIS 26.90–29.90. JO.MO Sugar-Free Dairy-Free Chocolate (credit: ASAF LEVI)

Osem is bringing back the spicy editions of Bissli to the shelves, featuring two popular flavors: Spicy Jalapeño Bissli (mild spiciness – one flame) and Shatta Lemon Bissli (high spiciness – three flames). The decision to reintroduce these products followed strong consumer demand, especially among teenagers and young adults. The spicy flavors, combined with Bissli’s crunchy texture, offer a unique and unforgettable eating experience for spice lovers.

Recommended price: NIS 3.30–7.90. Bissli (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

The international makeup brand L'Oréal Paris is launching a new mascara: "Big Deal," joining the 'Paradise' mascara family. It delivers about 100% volume and length without weighing down the lashes. The mascara features a flexible silicone brush with short bristles for volume and long bristles for length and separation, coating each lash evenly from root to tip. The smooth, clump-free formula allows for layer-building according to personal taste, creating a long, voluminous fan of lashes.

Recommended price: NIS 75. Big Deal Mascara by L'Oréal Paris (credit: PR abroad)

The beauty brand Jade is launching a new men's fragrance: IDENTITY SILVER, symbolizing modern masculinity — a blend of strength and sensitivity. The perfume opens with a burst of citrus (bergamot, lemon, lime, and blood orange), features a heart of sage and lavender with floral and aquatic notes, and has a base of warm amber, cedarwood, and tonka bean seeds creating an unforgettable trail. IDENTITY SILVER is designed for the self-confident man who is deeply connected to his inner self, with a unique campaign created entirely using artificial intelligence.

Recommended price: NIS 359. Jade IDENTITY SILVER for men (credit: PR)

La Roche-Posay, the French dermo-cosmetic brand, is expanding its Anthelios sun care series and launching a new sunscreen for oily skin: ANTHELIOS UVMUNE 400 OIL CONTROL SPF50. The cream combines an innovative formula resistant to water, sweat, and sand, with the revolutionary MEXORYL 400 filter, providing protection against UVA rays that penetrate deep into the skin layers. The product targets around 50% of the population with oily or combination skin, featuring a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly, leaves no white marks, and does not emphasize skin oiliness. The cream is dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and suitable for sensitive skin and eyes.

Recommended price: NIS 114.90. Anthelios UVMUNE 400 Oil Control (credit: PR)

Life, Super-Pharm’s private label, in collaboration with the German brand NIP, is launching a series of pacifiers and bottles made in Germany. The series is crafted from plastic that includes at least 90% recycled raw materials — natural latex and sugarcane — with a flexible, soft latex nipple that allows for a more natural grip and eases the transition from breastfeeding to pacifier or bottle. The series includes latex pacifiers, silicone pacifiers, and bottles with latex nipples in various sizes for different ages.

A pair of pacifiers or a bottle with an additional nipple is sold for NIS 44.90. Baby Bottle (credit: PR)

Estée Lauder is launching a luxurious lipstick collection with a velvety texture and deep pigmentation — Pure Color Explicit, in two finishes: Slick Shine (shiny with immediate moisture and up to 8 hours of wear) and Silk Matte (silky matte with up to 12 hours of wear). Each finish comes in 12 powerful and rich shades suited to all skin tones. The lipsticks feature a slim and luxurious structure inspired by Estée Lauder’s iconic lipstick designs from the 1960s, with a formula that provides perfect coverage and full presence in a single swipe.