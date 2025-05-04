Facing north: Yango Deli expands service to five new cities

Good news for the residents of the Krayot area: Yango Deli, the fast food delivery company operating in Israel for the past five years, announces the expansion of its operations to five additional cities in the north. Starting April 27, residents of Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Haim, and Kiryat Ata will also be able to enjoy the company’s fast delivery services.

The expansion into the new cities is made possible thanks to the extension of the delivery range from the existing branch in Haifa, which will now deliver not only within Haifa itself but also to the neighboring cities. This is a significant step in the company’s growth, which currently operates 16 branches across the country.

"We are seeing an increase in orders and requests to open the service in additional locations," explains Tal Batito, CEO of Yango Deli. "Today's consumers want their products as fast as possible, at high quality, and delivered to their door, and we are working hard to provide that."

Tal Batito, CEO of Yango Deli (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

The Dark Stores Model

Yango Deli, which entered the Israeli market in November 2020, operates under a unique "dark stores" model — warehouses used solely for picking products, without customer entry. This model allows the company to offer especially fast deliveries, with an average arrival time of about 25 minutes from the moment of order.

The company’s app offers thousands of products across various categories, including fresh fruits and vegetables, snacks, prepared foods, products for children and babies, beverages, cheeses, meats, spices, tobacco, alcohol, pet supplies, cleaning products, and more.

The expansion of Yango Deli’s services to the Krayot area comes at a time of increasing competition in the fast food delivery market, as several players vie for a share of the Israeli market. Many consumers report changes in their shopping habits, with a growing preference for fast grocery deliveries over physical visits to supermarkets.

Yango Deli’s current coverage includes operations in major cities and central areas, and with the expansion to the Krayot, the company continues its trend of increasing service accessibility to residents in additional parts of the country.