These are the home upgrade products you must know

A Paradise for the Tired Back. Take ten minutes for a relaxing massage exactly when your back screams in pain after hours in front of the screen. The SHIATSU MAX massage seat by Homedics, offered by Dr. Gav, combines an infrared heating system with 14 diverse massage programs – shiatsu, rolling, pinpoint massage, and vibration. The four massage heads reach every sore spot on your back and shoulders, with the option to target a specific point. The seat fits any chair and ensures your workday doesn’t end in SOS calls from your spine. Price: NIS 1,490, available at Dr. Gav stores and online. SHIATSU MAX Massage Seat (credit: PR)

Smartwatch - Literally. QLOCKTWO clocks offer an innovative concept for time measurement in the home office, with a stunning design that displays the time literally through a network of illuminated letters, without hands or numbers. The clocks, created by artists Marco Bigert and Andreas Funk, combine unique design with smart technology, including automatic synchronization with your phone for transitioning between daylight saving time and standard time. The series is available in 24 different languages, with the option to swap fronts with special materials like stone surfaces or 24-carat gold leaves. Available in four sizes and various colors. Price: Starting at NIS 3,179 (for a desk clock), available at the KARE showroom. Smartwatch (credit: PR)

Look Up, Straighten Your Back. When your neck is stiff and back pain becomes a permanent guest in your home office, it's time for a change in perspective. The LAMICALL LN09-Gray computer stand is like a substitute for a meeting with a physiotherapist. The stand adjusts to 90 degrees and has four different working modes, raising your computer to eye level and allowing video calls from a flattering angle (no more double chin shots!). It supports laptops from 10 to 17.3 inches, is easy to carry, and comes with special pads that prevent slipping and scratching. A relatively small investment your back will thank you for in the future. Price: NIS 279, available at Cinema and Electronics World.

Computer Stand (credit: PR)

Compact Home Theater. Your presentation deserves a bigger screen than your laptop. This small mobile projector, priced surprisingly reasonably, turns your smartphone into a personal projector and the office wall into a private lecture hall. The device, measuring 20.3 x 12.5 x 20.4 cm, allows you to project presentations, data, and videos directly from your smartphone onto the wall – no cables, no complications, and no burden on your bag. An ideal solution for those looking to impress in meetings. Price: NIS 70, available at Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores. Projector (credit: PR)

The Tiny Factory on Your Desk. Turn abstract ideas into tangible reality without leaving your home office. The FLASH FORGE ADVENTURER-5M PRO 3D printer is a tiny beast that runs at 600 mm per second – fast enough to turn a simple sketch into a tangible prototype. With a quiet operation of only 50 decibels, it fits into your desk without disturbing the space. It supports all common materials available in the market. Price: NIS 3,499, available at Electrical Warehouse stores and online. FLASH FORGE ADVENTURER-5M PRO 3D Printer (credit: PR)

Pocket-Size Photo Printer. How much space do you really need to capture moments? Here's proof not much. Canon introduces a mini camera-printer that takes up a tiny corner of your home office and provides plenty in return. The device is equipped with a selfie mirror and a light ring to make you look like an influencer, producing waterproof pocket-sized prints and offering a live display through a dedicated app. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connections enable direct printing from your phone – all in a small box that fits into your cluttered desk. Price: NIS 479, available at Kravitz stores. Mini Camera-Printer (credit: PR)

Wireless Control Hub. Imagine a world without cable mess on your desk. The ANKER 1-in-3 multifunctional charging cube is a mini charging hub that manages all your electronic devices at once. The product, officially approved by Apple, allows simultaneous charging of an iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch – all on one compact surface. The strong magnet attaches to the iPhone like a shadow, and the MultiProtect safety system ensures protection against short circuits, overheating, or any other malfunction. Ideal for those who love order and peace of mind in their work environment. Price: NIS 649, available on the Hamilton website and through authorized dealers. ANKER 1-in-3 Multifunctional Charging Cube (credit: PR)

Secret Weapon for Multitaskers. Who needs two desks when you can have one smart one? The Roche Bobois side table with charging is like a personal assistant that adapts to your needs. In your home office, it raises and lowers the top surface with a simple press, transforming from a work surface to a coffee table and back again, while cleverly incorporating wireless charging for devices. The minimalist, clean design conceals the technological sophistication within, using high-quality materials and luxurious finishes. Price: Starting at NIS 12,925, available at Petro Hecht. Smart Table (credit: PR)

