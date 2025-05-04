Escaping the heat: 7 cool destinations to save your summer

Every year, when the first heat wave strikes Israel, many of us begin planning the great escape. The daily struggle with the oppressive humidity and blazing sun drives many Israelis to search for cooler alternatives to the traditional summer vacation on the familiar local beaches.

The dream of another place – where the breeze is cool, the temperature is bearable, and the scenery is breathtaking – is familiar to most of us. For those seeking an alternative to crowded pools and familiar seashores, there are plenty of destinations around the world that offer different weather – calm, green, and refreshing. Siman Ovadia, CEO of "Cruise Tour," gathered for us several points on the map that are definitely worth knowing.

Alaska – Coolness Among Glaciers and Pristine Shores

Alaska is one of the most fascinating states in the U.S., offering a perfect cool summer vacation. Besides comfortable temperatures of 10-20 degrees Celsius, visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of giant glaciers, stunning fjords, and pristine beaches.

The long days of the Alaskan summer allow travelers to enjoy a variety of activities in the wild, including cruises around glaciers and lagoons, whale watching in the cold waters, and hiking in the vast nature reserves the state has to offer.

Scotland – Sea Fortresses and Picturesque Villages

The northern coasts of Scotland are a perfect destination for those wishing to experience wild and unique nature with cool and relaxing weather. The northern islands, such as Orkney and Stornoway, offer wild beaches, picturesque villages, and ancient sea fortresses.

The area is characterized by a magical atmosphere of rich history, endless green landscapes, and a quiet that is hard to find elsewhere. In summer, temperatures range from 12 to 18 degrees Celsius, making it ideal for nature walks, exploring enchanting islands, and visiting sea fortresses. La Pont Chamoss, Switzerland (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Swiss Alps – Green and Refreshing

The Swiss Alps are undoubtedly one of the most mesmerizing destinations in the summer season. The stunning landscapes of glaciers, mountain peaks, and green hills make it a perfect place for trekking enthusiasts, extreme sports lovers, and those seeking relaxation in nature.

The especially cool and pleasant summer weather allows visitors to embark on spectacular hiking trails in the mountains, go rafting in clear, cool rivers, and visit mountain towns and picturesque villages offering local markets and rustic restaurants with authentic dishes.

Iceland – The Encounter Between Ice and Fire

Iceland is an extraordinary destination for anyone who loves the meeting point of ice and fire. Summer temperatures in Iceland range around 10-15 degrees Celsius, making it a perfect spot for a cool vacation.

The country offers a variety of natural attractions, including geysers, stunning waterfalls, giant glaciers, volcanic mountains, and hot springs. The magical atmosphere of wild nature and unique sites, like the massive Gullfoss waterfall plunging into a canyon, or the opportunity to walk on giant glaciers in the south of the country, guarantee an unforgettable experience. Northern Cyprus (credit: PR)

Northern Cyprus – Cool Evening Breezes

The northern part of Cyprus offers the perfect combination of amazing beaches, secluded nature, and cool evening weather. The area enjoys pleasant temperatures in the summer season, with refreshing sea breezes creating an ideal vacation experience.

Visitors will find isolated villages, pristine beaches yet to be discovered by crowds of tourists, and stunning historical sites forgotten over the years. Apennine Mountains, Italy (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The Apennine Mountains in Italy – Nature and Wine

The Apennine Mountains, stretching along central Italy, offer a spectacular natural experience alongside cool and pleasant summer weather. Beyond Italy’s familiar coastal areas, visitors can enjoy dense forests, picturesque villages, and hiking trails leading to breathtaking views.

The region is also renowned for its famous wines, allowing for a perfect combination of nature walks with tours of vineyards and rustic restaurants serving authentic Italian cuisine. Lapland (credit: INGIMAGE)

Lapland (Finland) – Midnight Sun and Coolness

Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland, offers cool and pleasant weather, along with a unique phenomenon – the sun shining almost continuously in summer. Visitors can explore the magical Santa Claus villages, participate in dog sled safaris, and hike through wild and unique nature. The city of Rovaniemi, in particular, is home to Santa Claus and serves as a great tourist hub, especially during the summer season. Auckland City, New Zealand (credit: INGIMAGE)

New Zealand – Winter During Our Summer

In New Zealand, due to the reversed seasons of the Southern Hemisphere, it is possible to escape the Israeli heat and enjoy a cool and refreshing climate. The country is an ideal destination for nature lovers, outdoor activity enthusiasts, and fans of rich culture.

While Israelis are dealing with heavy heat and stifling humidity, these options offer a refreshing escape and unique experiences for those seeking to flee the heatwave. Whether you love wild nature, historical sites, or adventurous activities – a cool destination is waiting for you.