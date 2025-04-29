Pride, connection to roots, and barbecues: Your table also wears blue and white

Independence Day is a moment of pride, connection to our roots, and love for the place we call "home." It’s a reminder that it’s the small details – carefully folded napkins, serving and hosting dishes, a soft blanket in national colors, or a local flower bouquet – that truly give the atmosphere its festive feel.

When the flags are waving outside, the spring sun is warm, and the scent of barbecues is in the air, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring the celebration inside: design your home with the soft light of white, the elegance of blue, and above all – with love for the place where it all begins.

The experts from leading lifestyle brands Vardinon and Naaman have gathered simple and practical tips for designing an Israeli holiday celebration with a homey, comfortable, and stylish touch – from the table to the living room.

Ninja smoker grill (credit: Sarig)

Holiday Table Design

Start by choosing the concept – Mediterranean, classic, or eclectic with a modern twist. The colors blue and white blend harmoniously and allow for combining solid and patterned dishes, from delicate porcelain to decorative pieces with textures. Don’t be afraid of a Mix & Match look – it creates depth and an interesting design texture.

A clean white tablecloth serves as an excellent base, and you can add a blue runner or matching napkins in complementary shades. Fold the napkins carefully or use decorative napkin rings for a more refined look. In the center of the table, combine elements that add interest but don’t overwhelm: a low vase with local flowers, white or blue candles, and small decorative items like butterflies, flags, or shells.

Living Room and Public Space Design

To bring the festive atmosphere beyond the dining table, add home fashion items in blue and white tones: a light throw on the couch, a white summer blanket with rich texture, and decorative pillows in calming shades or with subtle Israeli patterns. A proper mix of textures – linen, cotton, velvet – will enrich the space without overloading it. You can also add deep blue scented candles, a vase with olive or eucalyptus branches, and warm lighting to complete the homey and festive feel. A clean white tablecloth serves as an excellent base, and you can add a blue runner or matching napkins in complementary shades (credit: Bar Shabtai)

A Festive Touch in the Bedrooms

Change the bedding to white with touches of blue – whether in the form of subtle prints, stitching, or embroidered finishes. A blue summer blanket at the foot of the bed will give it a designed and pleasant look. You can also add decorative pillows in national colors or use a small bouquet of blue/white flowers on the nightstand.

Balcony, Dining Area, and Outdoors

Hang a string of flags or small LED lights to create a joyful atmosphere. On the table and in the outdoor seating area, combine serving trays, durable and colorful melamine dishes, blue or white bowls, and stylish drinking utensils. Pots with fragrant herbs like basil, rosemary, and mint will not only enhance the appearance but also add a refreshing scent of local nature. Vardinon (credit: PR)

In conclusion, designing the home for Independence Day doesn’t require a revolution – just thoughtfulness about the right details. With precise choices, creative combinations, and great love for the home and the place we live, every corner can become part of the celebration.