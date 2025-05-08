Will this Israeli startup ensure equal lives for the hearing impaired?

The groundbreaking technology company Deafinitely, which developed an innovative and revolutionary solution for translating digital content into sign language in real-time for the deaf community, is currently conducting a fundraising campaign from investors for $2 million. These funds will be used to expand development teams and penetrate international markets.

Deafinitely offers two main solutions: A browser extension that instantly translates any text on a website into sign language at the click of a button and a streaming platform that translates video content (series, movies, lectures) into sign language, based on subtitles or speech recognition, and fully synchronized with the video.

The system is based on advanced models of natural language processing and artificial intelligence, providing accurate, cultural, and coherent translation. The company operates in the digital accessibility market, which is expected to reach $105 billion per year, and collaborates with companies such as Evrideo and additional service providers in Israel.

Sasi Shilo, CEO of Deafinitely (credit: PR)

Deafinitely was founded out of a personal need by founder Nimrod Livne, a father of two deaf daughters. The company strives to enable equal and independent lives for millions of deaf people around the world. So far, the company has raised $1.7 million, most of which came from the SIBF venture capital fund, Rashi Foundation, Yachad Association, private investors, and a $100,000 grant from Nvidia.

A launch in the United States is planned for 2025, and in the United Kingdom for 2026. The global deaf community numbers about 70 million people, and in Israel, there are about 800,000 deaf and hard of hearing individuals.

Sasi Shilo, CEO of Deafinitely: "The company is presenting a revolution in accessibility services for the deaf community and enabling them to live independent and equal lives in a hearing world. The company has developed an AI-based platform that translates digital content—text, audio, and video—into sign language in real-time, in Hebrew and various other languages."

The team at Deafinitely includes technologists, designers, sign language experts, and strategic partners in development, and operates out of a sense of mission and innovation.