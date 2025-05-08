The hottest sneakers take center stage

If you’re one of those who occasionally (or constantly) keeps up with changing and recurring sneaker trends, you’ve likely noticed some shifts in the field. It’s possible that Adidas’ Sambas, despite their continued relevance, may no longer give us that same thrill when we pull them out of the shoe closet. That often happens when we’ve worn a certain item so much that it’s become our go-to—rightfully so. Still, in recent seasons the spotlight has shifted toward functionality and comfort, meeting the desired chic standards set by Japanese sports brands—led by ASICS.

Shoes by Asics, sweatshirt by RAG&BONE (NIS 990) (credit: Factory 54 Studio) T-shirt by SPORTY&RICH (NIS 329), shorts by FIVE POINT FOUR (NIS 349) (credit: Factory 54 Studio)

Unlike some Samba models that can cause minor injuries and for which comfort hasn’t necessarily been a strong suit (despite our affection for them, and yes, there is affection), the statement-making silver-and-white ASICS sneakers continue to position the brand as one that crosses categories. You’ll likely find a pair in nearly every shoe closet belonging to any fashionista who takes herself seriously, as the brand has long entered and conquered the forefront of the “Luxury Sportswear” trend. Not only thanks to advanced technology and mandatory comfort, but also due to a deep connection to up-to-date street style that’s acutely attuned to what’s happening on the ground, blending naturally with outfits made up of luxury brands and sport-tech pieces.

Jeans by FRAME (NIS 1,290) (credit: Factory 54 Studio) Pants by KSUBI (NIS 929), sweatshirt SPORTY&RICH, shoes by ASICS (NIS 899) (credit: Factory 54 Studio)

The Athluxury trend—one of the standout trends of recent years—finds expression in a new fashion shoot by Factory54 that combines total looks with selected pieces from the group’s coveted luxury brands: from Jacquemus to Saint Laurent, Rag & Bone, FAVORITE DAUGHTER, and Balenciaga. The shoot highlights ASICS' leading models for summer: the iconic retro model making a comeback (GEL-KAYANO 14), the classic model returning with a modern twist (GT-2160), and one of the brand’s most sought-after designs, with dynamic styling that fits perfectly with any outfit (GEL-NYC).