Maybelline new York - shabbat lips

Maybelline New York Launches: SUPER STAY TEDDY TINT

The international makeup brand Maybelline New York introduces the SUPER STAY TEDDY TINT – a liquid lipstick that lasts up to 12 hours and can also be used as a tint blush.

The lipstick has a lightweight texture and a matte finish, available in 5 shades of cherry, pink, and red.

The campaign is inspired by a teddy bear – for a soft and cozy feel.

Price: 58 NIS

I must also recommend the excellent Maybelline New York series: SUPER STAY MATTE INK.

These are the most long-lasting lipsticks – professional makeup artists use them, and I personally apply them just before Shabbat begins – they last through all the meals, from wiping off challah to my mom’s soup.

No need for touch-ups, no worries – just stunning lips that last.

If you're looking for the most durable lipstick out there – this is the product you need in your makeup bag.

Shabbat, holidays, or just a long day – Maybelline New York lipsticks ensure you look perfect.

Available at pharmacy chains and marketing networks

Dermalogica Presents the New Aesthetic Breakthrough for 2025:

Dermalogica Medical – A New Medical Division and the Groundbreaking Exo Booster Technology

The world-leading professional skincare brand Dermalogica launches a new international medical division in Israel: Dermalogica Medical – designed for physicians in the medical aesthetics field and to complement advanced aesthetic procedures.

At the center of the innovation:

Exo Booster – the first-of-its-kind vegan bacterial exosome, based on 10 billion probiotic exosomes of the Lactobacillus type – currently considered a revolutionary technology in regenerative medicine, for skin recovery and strengthening, inflammation reduction, resilience improvement, and accelerated treatment results.

Key facts:

Compatible with RF treatments, microneedling, peels, and laser.

Helps improve skin appearance, reduce fine lines, and strengthen the epidermal barrier.

Clinical results: up to 86% wrinkle reduction and a 46% increase in skin resilience.

Based on global research and clinical trials.

Additionally, the division offers other advanced treatments: chemical peels, the PRO PEN device for microneedling, and at-home treatment kits for continued results.

Treatments are available at aesthetic clinics and licensed physicians nationwide.

Negohot Honey Launches a Natural Skincare Line Based on Honey

The honey brand Negohot Honey enters the cosmetics world with the Ya’ara series – natural facial skincare products based on pure honey and plant-based ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, plant oils, and vitamin E.

Deep nourishing face cream – provides hydration and reduces signs of aging (105 NIS)

Firming eye cream – reduces puffiness and fine lines (119 NIS)

Gift set – face cream + eye cream (175 NIS)

Available at natural products stores and online (credit: Negohot)

Careline Proudly Presents Virgo – A New Perfume for Women with a Bold Floral Scent

The scent, crafted with modern French formulation, is intended for women who love to stand out and leave an impression.

Virgo combines French lavender, Moroccan orange blossom, Indian jasmine, vanilla, and white musk – for a powerful, warm, and long-lasting result.

Top notes offer a fresh touch of pear, tangerine, and black currant, leading to a floral and sensual heart, sealed with a deep base of vanilla, sandalwood, and amber.

Price: 199 NIS (100 ml)

Available at pharmacy chains and online (credit: CARELINE)

Beautycare Launches a Collection of Niche Perfumes at an Affordable Price

The Beautycare chain launches a luxurious niche perfume collection including 12 unisex and feminine fragrances, inspired by popular luxury perfumes.

A variety of scents – amber, saffron, citrus blossom, tonka musk, and more.

Minimalist and modern design.

Price: 39.90 NIS for 100 ml

New from La Roche-Posay: SPF50 Sunscreen for Oily Skin

The dermo-cosmetic brand La Roche-Posay expands its ANTHELIOS line and introduces a new sunscreen for oily skin – ANTHELIOS UVMUNE 400 OIL CONTROL.

Advanced protection:

Based on the revolutionary UV filter MEXORYL 400 – provides high UVA protection.

Water, sweat, and sand resistant, lightweight formula that absorbs quickly, leaves no white marks, dermatologically approved, hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, suitable for sensitive skin and eyes.

Recommended price: 114.90 NIS for 50 ml

Available at pharmacy chains, drugstores, and online. (credit: PR)

PUPA introduces new foundation and concealer for a natural look

Italian makeup brand PUPA MILANO expands its WONDER ME series with two new products:

WONDER ME NUDE liquid foundation – a light tint for a natural look, smooths and blurs imperfections, based on 90% skincare ingredients. Comes in 4 shades. Price: ₪115 (30 ml).

WONDER ME 3 IN 1 multi-use concealer – corrects dark circles and blemishes, smooths and reduces signs of aging, includes a unique sculpting shade. Available in 4 shades + 2 special tones for contouring and highlighting. Price: ₪89.

Available at Super-Pharm and on the Lilit Cosmetics website (credit: PUPA)

New from PAYOT: Neo Serum – a breakthrough in skincare

French skincare brand PAYOT launches NEO-SERUM, an innovative serum based on a cyclitol extract from the ginkgo biloba tree, helping to revive aging cells and accelerate skin renewal by twofold.

Treats 3 key skin concerns: wrinkles, sagging, and uneven tone.

Contains hyaluronic acid, pro-collagen, and niacinamide for hydration and repair.

Light texture with a refreshing scent of bergamot and gardenia.

Suitable for all skin types and all ages, and can be combined with other skincare products.

Price: ₪369 for 30 ml.

Available at PAYOT sales points and pharmacy chains. (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Japanese sports brand ASICS presents NOVABLAST™ 5 – the new running shoe model combining advanced comfort and explosive energy.

The shoe is redesigned with the bouncy FF BLAST™ MAX sole, increasing jump range by approx. 8.5% compared to the previous version.

The upper is made of ultra-breathable jacquard mesh, and the new tongue structure ensures secure lockdown and enhanced comfort.

With a unique geometric design simulating dynamic motion, NOVABLAST™ 5 remains lightweight (225g for women, 255g for men) and provides a stable, pleasant running experience.

Until recently, I hadn’t known this shoe brand – and I was truly surprised!

The shoes are simply perfect, they feel like walking on clouds thanks to their comfort and softness.

A totally different experience from anything I’ve known before. Highly recommended!

Price: ₪699

Available at ASICS stores and online (credit: courtesy of the brand)

SCOOP launches Summer 2025 women’s collection, inspired by the sea and traditional nautical style – highlighting blue, red, and white tones.

The collection blends style and comfort, perfect for any time of day.

Key trends in the collection:

Low stilettos – elegant and comfortable, in classic and bold colors.

Ballerina flats – a romantic comeback with embellishments and a modern twist.

Platform sneakers – a fusion of fashion and sport, using innovative materials like mesh and denim

Platform slides – casual luxury, in natural tones and rich textures.

Denim models – must-have items this season, integrated across all shoe styles.

Affordable prices: Ballerinas from ₪39.90, sandals from ₪149.90.

Available at SCOOP branches nationwide, sizes 36–41.

"Sophie" – the Israeli tomato born out of war, celebrates a milestone

The Israeli tomato “Sophie”, developed through R&D at Kibbutz Sa’ad and having withstood the hardships of the war in the South, has become a symbol of hope and renewal – now celebrating the sale of its 500,000th tomato.

“Sophie” is a new variety from the RAF (Resistente al Fusarium) family – fungus-resistant, exceptionally meaty, rich in flavor, and with a unique scent and Spanish flair. A true Israeli blue-and-white innovation, it launched just before the Iron Swords War and has since symbolized the revival of agriculture in both the South and North of Israel.

The name “Sophie” was given by chef Eyal Shani, inspired by film icon Sophia Loren – a universal symbol of beauty, reflecting the tomato’s unique and aesthetic nature.

Top Israeli chefs, including Ran Shmueli, Moshik Roth, and Golan Israeli, enthusiastically recommend the Sophie tomato. It suits many culinary uses: great for grilling, salads, sandwiches, marinades, and cooking.

Now available in more and more greengrocers, markets, and retail chains such as Noy Hashadeh, Hatzi Hinam, Keshet Ta’amim, and soon at Yohannoff.

Currently, about 2,000 tons of Sophie are grown yearly by selected farmers in the Gaza envelope, Arava, Golan Heights, and Judean Hills – grown year-round – combining high culinary quality with deep roots in Israeli soil and a spirit of renewal. (credit: PR)

Hawaii launches “Magic Garden” series – a special edition

Skincare brand Hawaii unveils a new series inspired by the magic of nature, including shampoo, conditioner, and body wash with floral extracts for nourishment, moisture, and a refreshing scent.

92% natural-origin ingredients, recycled bottle – 50% recycled plastic, cap – 25% recycled.

Price: ₪13.90 (650 ml).

Available at retail and pharmacy chains. (credit: PR)

Ariel introduces: One capsule – giant clean!

Laundry brand ARIEL unveils the “Ariel Big” capsule – a powerful new laundry pod delivering 2x more stain and odor removal, even in heavily loaded washes.

The giant capsule provides an advanced solution for consumers using large washing machines (7–12 kg), eliminating the need for pretreatments or extra additives.

It also dissolves in cold water – helping to save energy.

The new capsule is now available in Israel – the third country in Europe after the UK and France – and receives high user satisfaction.

Prices:

• 15 capsules – ₪26.90• 25 capsules – ₪39.90

Available exclusively at Super-Pharm and online. (credit: PR)

STERIMAR offers natural seawater spray for allergy relief

Leading international brand STERIMAR offers a 100% natural isotonic seawater spray for daily use, helping relieve allergy symptoms such as congestion, runny nose, and nasal irritation.

Product benefits:

Rinses allergens and pollutants from the nose, supports natural moisture, and allows free breathing.

Suitable for newborns, children, adults, and pregnant women. Contains no steroids or preservatives.

Made with pure water from the Bay of Cancale, France – rich in natural minerals, providing gentle and effective cleansing.

Recommended price: ₪39.90–69.90

Available in 50/100 ml sizes.

No prescription needed – available at pharmacies and HMO clinics. (credit: PR)

“Cousins Are the Best” – a heartwarming children’s book about family, friendship, and memory

The new children’s book “Cousins Are the Best” by Roy Shiama brings back the magic of family bonds. Written in rhyme and illustrated with warm artwork by Bar Fabian, it tells the story of the special connection between cousins – those who always stay in our hearts, even when they grow apart.

The book is dedicated to the author’s cousin, Yonatan (Johnny) Kan Dror, who was murdered at the Nova festival on October 7.

All proceeds from book sales will be donated to “The Nova Tribe Community”, supporting bereaved families, survivors, and released hostages.

Suitable for children, parents, grandparents – and anyone who values the power of family ties.Price: ₪68 (including shipping).