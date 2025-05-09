Don’t say “bedroom closet” anymore. It’s much more than that

Home closets not only serve us for storage, but they are also an important part of home design and help create an organized and beautiful space. When it comes to closets that include a TV, a desk, open niches, or swing doors, the goal is to create smart design solutions that make the best use of space. Interior designer Roni Shani Feldstein explains and presents, together with the Riviera closets network, her four main tips for integrating closets into functional and impressive designs.

1. Integrating a TV into the Closet – Stunning Minimalism

The trend of integrating a TV into the closet has become very popular in modern interior design. The TV disappears inside the closet when not in use, maintaining a minimalist and clean look. This technique not only preserves order and aesthetics in the space, but also enables the creation of beautiful and unified rooms. It's recommended to choose a closet with swing doors or a smart compartment that hides the TV without overloading the room’s overall design.

2. Integrating a Desk into the Closet – A Functional Solution for Small Spaces

When it comes to small spaces, combining a work desk or dining table inside a closet can be a genius solution. A closet with swing doors or a custom design allows the desk to become a “secret zone” that you can open when you need a workspace or a dining area. The desk can be located inside a niche, maintaining the open and calming space when it’s closed.

Riviera - integrating a desk into a luxury closet. Interior design: Roni Shani Feldstein (credit: Orit Arnon)

3. Integrating Open Niches – Display and Usability

Open niches inside a closet are an excellent way to combine aesthetics with functionality. With the help of open niches, you can display favorite items such as books, collections, or accessories in a modern and impressive design. The niches eliminate the need for a closet with closed doors and create a sense of openness and flow in the space. It’s important to choose the right place for open niches so they don’t overload the overall design and allow convenient access to every item. Riviera - integrating open niches. Interior design: Roni Shani Feldstein (credit: Orit Arnon)

4. Swing Doors – Design with Control

Swing doors provide great flexibility in closet design and control over access to various items. When dealing with a closet that includes a TV, desk, or open niches, the doors allow not only to open and hide the items when needed but also maintain aesthetic balance between functionality and design. Electric or mechanical doors, with a smooth or interesting textured design, convey sophistication and provide a sense of user comfort.

These examples and tips illustrate how combining different elements in a closet not only enhances the design but also meets various functional needs. Whether it’s hiding a TV, creating a workspace, or displaying unique items, each such solution fits modern and efficient spaces. Riviera - swing doors – design with control. Interior design: Roni Shani Feldstein (credit: Orit Arnon)

Closets with Refined Style – Custom Assembly: prat living

Prat Living stores present closets from the Cana series that allow you to choose the exact combinations according to your needs and the size of your space. The Cana series is a collection of closets, storage cabinets, and beautiful sideboards combining oak wood, glass, leather pull straps, and a beautiful and airy woven cane front that gives them a natural, light, and iconic look.

The series draws inspiration from Danish beach hotels where designers Steffensen & Würtz vacation.The Cana wardrobes were designed as individual units in different sizes that can be combined to form a full wall closet, with the idea that they can move with you to any future apartment—because there’s no chance you’d leave these beautiful closets behind.

The entire series is made of natural or bleached oak wood.

Cana series, available at Prat Living (credit: PR) Cana series, available at Prat Living (credit: PR) Cana series, available at Prat Living (credit: PR)

Interior Designer Reut Manor Recommends: Define Your Needs

First, it's important to understand what items you want to store in the closet. Whether it’s clothes, shoes, linens, or other things, this will help you determine the closet’s internal layout, explains designer Reut Manor, and adds:

Interior design: Reut Manor (credit: Orit Arnon) Interior design: Reut Manor (credit: Orit Arnon)

Custom Design: Choose a design that fits your style and the home’s design line so the closet blends into the overall look.

Accessibility: Plan the closet so that its items are accessible. Think about the shelf height and how you can easily reach everything you need for daily use.

Lighting: It’s important to consider adding internal lighting—this can be especially useful in walk-in closets, which often lack natural light.