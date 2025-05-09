A house in the forest – a beautiful creation by Leibel Architects

This is a large and exceptional private home – 420 square meters built on a one-dunam plot, located in the heart of a natural forest on a wooded hillside, in one of the most beautiful areas in Israel. But that's only the beginning. The real story begins when you look into the details – or as Leibel Architects know how to tell them: A rare combination of a personal dream, stunning topography, and meticulous design that feels like a hug, yet retains the touch of clean, smart, and modern design.

A Story of a House That Embraces the View

At Leibel Architects, they told me that from the very first moment the client came to the office – the request was clear: The landscape should be part of the house, part of life. That’s exactly what happened. The overall and exterior design of the house blends magnificently with the surrounding landscape. The house was designed in an L shape around a stunning pool that overflows toward the open view, like a calm waterfall of serenity and blue.

"But we didn't stop there," say the architects Mira and Ronen Leibel. "We wanted the view to enter the house. So, no matter where you are in the house – in the living room, kitchen, bedroom, or even on the staircase – the view is always with you, accompanying you." And indeed, when walking through the house, it is truly surprising how the landscape is visible from every corner. The view really enters and frames the windows. The clever design of the windows facing the landscape – from every part of the house – allows plenty of light and greenery to fill the house and set its inner tone.

A house in the forest by Leibel Architects (credit: AMIT GOSHER) A house in the forest by Leibel Architects (credit: AMIT GOSHER)

It’s not just design – it’s a continuous experience of outside and inside merging together in perfect harmony.

Provence Outside, Industrial-Modern Inside: And It Works

Leibel Architects are known for their eclectic approach – and this house embodies it in a moving way. On the outside: Rustic and classic; on the inside – modern and clean, with touches of natural wood and clean stone floors. Together, they blend in a surprising and precise way, creating a warm yet modern and clean atmosphere. In fact, every space in the house tells a story of comfort, calm, and elegance at the same time.

The kitchen, for example, was designed with natural wood fronts and combines modern light fixtures alongside a dining corner with a red steel table. The island – a combination of wood and marble with the wood gently hovering – results in a material blend of warm and cold working in perfect harmony. A house in the forest by Leibel Architects (credit: AMIT GOSHER)

The House That Thinks of Everyone – Privacy, Comfort, and Connection

Nine rooms make up the house, and each one was carefully designed. The master suite is separated from the other bedrooms – offering complete privacy, including an exit to a private yard. This is one of the most wonderful things in this house – each of the children’s rooms has its own yard exit with a quiet seating area – because privacy is not a luxury, it’s part of the routine.

The family meets in the shared spaces – the living room, kitchen, and dining area – each accompanied by a luxurious outdoor pergola. This maintains the delicate balance between "togetherness" and "alone time" – a sense of family alongside personal spaces.

This design aims to balance privacy with a sense of togetherness, thereby contributing to family quality of life. Today we know, design is not about aesthetics – it’s deep thinking about the needs of the people who will fill the home. Smart and pleasant design makes family members want to be together, to spend time, to lounge in the living room – and also to enjoy privacy, to feel they have a space just for themselves, within the togetherness.

Gazebo, Bridge, Gym – The House’s Surprises

The large and impressive house is not just a residence; it aspires to be a living experience that takes into account every detail, big or small, to create a wonderful life experience. Therefore, the designers and planners didn’t stop at smart organization of rooms and yards. Together with the client, they integrated a wonderful world of fun, health, and quality of life. So, you’ll find a pampering gazebo next to the pool, with restrooms, an outdoor kitchen, and a pergola that truly invites summer evening parties. Additionally, on the upper floor awaits a fully equipped gym, also overlooking a beautiful view. And believe us, it really makes you want to work out.

The House with the Bridge: Connection Between Privacy, Beauty, and Nature

This house tells a story in every detail, and one of its most prominent elements is the bridge – not just a simple passage between suites, but a bridge and passage underneath that connect two anchors. On the ground level – the passage connects the house entrance, kitchen, and dining area to the living room. On the first floor, the bridge connects the rooms to the gym. This creates a dramatic effect that draws the eye, integrates into the design, and adds a sense of uniqueness to the whole house. "It’s one of my favorite elements in this project," say the architects. "The bridge allows for personal space, but at the same time invites a meeting, a conversation, a shared moment. It's a connection that is also a separation – exactly what a house like this needs."

From every corner of the bridge and its surroundings, the green landscape is visible, naturally entering through windows and openings that were carefully planned so nature would be part of the daily experience. In a quiet presence, embracing, like a gentle accompaniment of a song.

The roof is one of the most interesting elements in the house. A sloped roof with exposed wooden beams that continues the warm, rustic language. It creates spaces with depth, presence, and a sense of belonging. The wooden beams tell a story of a living, breathing material, quiet and full of charm – a house that’s simply a pleasure to be in.

Architecture That Feels – The Way of Leibel Architects

Leibel Architects don’t just build – they feel. They listen to the dream, to the story, to the people. And the house in the Ramot Menashe region is a perfect example of that: A rare combination of aesthetics, comfort, nature, and family. This is a house that you don’t just live in – you experience it, breathe it, fall in love with it every morning anew.

In collaboration with Leibel Architects