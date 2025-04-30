Getting a German Passport by Jewish Descent

Germany offers a unique opportunity for individuals descended from persecuted Germans to reclaim their German citizenship. German citizenship by descent of Jewish Germans allows Israelis and other descendants to reclaim the German passport that was revoked or abandoned when fleeing Nazi Germany.

Decker, Pex, Levi is an Israeli immigration law office dedicated to guiding you through every step of this process. Understanding the eligibility criteria, recovering and translating the required documents, and navigating the complexities of the application procedure can be challenging. We specialize in assisting descendants of German Jews in tracing their lineage, compiling the necessary documentation, and submitting accurate applications. Our in-depth knowledge of the legal requirements and experience in the application process ensures a smooth and efficient experience for our clients seeking German citizenship for Holocaust descendants.

Why you might hesitate:

While the benefits of obtaining a German passport are numerous – and explained in detail later in the article – many eligible descendants hesitate to apply. Their fears stem from two major sources; being unsure that they qualify and lack of documents.

Many of our clients know their ancestor was a German persecuted by the Nazi authorities, but are uncertain whether they are qualified to reinstate their German passport by descent. In this regard, we can reassure you that following the relatively recent changes to Germany’s citizenship law, every descendant of a German citizen or resident who was persecuted by the Nazis – and all German Jews were persecuted – is eligible to restore their citizenship.

The other issue is lacking the documents required to establish the ancestor’s German citizenship as well as their line of descent. This is also not a problem – the Decker, Pex, Levi office works with a number of expert genealogists who can recover the relevant documents from German archives as long as you have the most basic information about your ancestor. Our law office also provides notarized translation into German for Israeli and international documents.

The benefits of holding a German passport:

Why go through the effort of recovering documents and applying for a German citizenship? Holding a second European passport in addition to your primary citizenship provides numerous benefits, including visa-free travel to over 180 countries, the right to live work within the European Union, access to high-quality education and healthcare systems, and the right to pass on your citizenship to your children.

Our team at Decker, Pex, Levi, provides comprehensive support, including:

A thorough assessment of your eligibility for German citizenship by descent.

Assistance with gathering and verifying documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, and proof of citizenship

Preparation and submission of your citizenship application to the relevant German authorities.

Ongoing support throughout the entire application process.

If you believe you may be eligible for German citizenship by descent Jewish or are a descendant of Holocaust survivors seeking German citizenship for Holocaust descendants, we encourage you to contact Decker, Pex, Levi for a confidential consultation. Let us help you unlock your heritage and secure your German passport.

Article Co-written by: Sasha Kishko Written by: Joshua Pex

This article was written in cooperation with Decker, Pex, Levi Law Firm