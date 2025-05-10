Being Harry Kane: The Israeli footballers' national team campaign

Skechers launched the Electrum collection in Israel. The perfect combination of innovation, style, and performance on the field.

Skechers' football shoe collection was launched on the field in 2023, when Harry Kane, Bayern Munich striker and captain of the England national team, was the first professional player to wear the shoes.

Alongside Harry Kane, the sports and lifestyle brand Skechers chose players from the Israeli Premier League as the brand’s ambassador team for launching the brand's professional football shoes—the Electrum Pack—Guy Melamed, striker for Maccabi Haifa and the Israel national team, Maor Levi, midfielder for Maccabi Netanya, Timothy Muzi, midfielder for Beitar Jerusalem, and Or Blorian, defender for Hapoel Beersheba.

Timoti Muzi (credit: Shai Hansav)

More precious than gold and cooler than silver—the Electrum collection represents for players around the world that they can shine, succeed, and dominate every moment in the game. The collection features metallic gold and silver color combinations in the SKX_01 models and Skechers Razor models. Or Blorian (credit: Shai Hansav)

The SKX_01 model worn by Harry Kane is designed in a combination of metallic gold and white, with a bold lower design for a unique look on the field. A shoe designed for the player who wants full touch and control of the ball. The shoes feature a custom sole carefully crafted to optimize comfort, ensuring a perfect fit to the foot and enhancing overall control and stability. The upper combines high-quality breathable knit and conforms to the shape of the foot for personalized fit and ventilation throughout the game. The lacing system also ensures a tight fit while the strategically placed studs provide excellent grip and allow players to push forward with confidence and make quick cuts at pace. In addition, the SKX_01 includes a Hyper Burst Pro® sole—a lightweight, highly durable TPU cushioning that molds to the foot and ensures maximum comfort throughout the game. Maor Levi (credit: Shai Hansav)

The Skechers Razor features a bold color combination of silver and white with a faded finish that starts with a darker tone at the heel. The Skechers Razor is a lightweight shoe with a design inspired by running tracks aimed at maximizing acceleration and energy return. Perfect for a football player looking to boost speed on the field, the unique U-Throat design provides a stable and comfortable fit in the midfoot area, while strategically placed studs ensure top grip and allow players to move forward confidently and make fast-paced cuts. Additionally, it includes a carbon-designed sole that provides responsive power and flexibility during play.

The Academy models from the Electrum Pack collection are available in Skechers stores and on the website skechers.co.il. The collection is perfect for all levels of play with maximum performance and comfort and offers children’s and youth shoes for the next generation of players who want to play like their favorite stars, with a perfect fit, improved comfort, and prices ranging from NIS 149.90 to NIS 349.90.