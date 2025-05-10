No cuts or nicks: The razor that glides over the body

The international shaving brand Schick INTUITION launches for summer 2025: A shaving kit intended for young women and women, including a Schick Intuition razor device, which combines a built-in solid soap to soften the skin, eliminating the need for shaving foam + 5 blades. The kit includes various scents: aloe vera, vitamin E, almond oil, coconut milk.

The Schick Intuition razor device has an ergonomic design with a flexible head that prevents irritation, cuts, and wounds on the skin. The device has a thick and comfortable grip handle + 5 blades with four blades each, wrapped in solid soap with various soaps in different scents in the kit: Aloe vera, vitamin E, almond oil, coconut milk. There is no more need for gel or shaving foam.

The razor is precise and pleasant to use even for those with sensitive and irritated skin, suitable for first-time shaving and daily use. The razor device performs two actions at once – both lathers and shaves – and leaves the skin smooth and without cuts or nicks. The kit contains additional soaps that can be quickly and easily replaced in a variety of scents.

Recommended retail price for the kit: NIS 79.90.