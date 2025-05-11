Good news for residents of this area: The delivery giant is coming to you too

After five years of operation and 16 branches across the country, the Yango Deli food delivery service is also expanding to the Krayot area. Starting today (Sunday), residents of Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Kiryat Haim, and Kiryat Ata will be able to enjoy fast deliveries from the Haifa branch, which has extended its service range to the neighboring cities.

Yango Deli launched its delivery service in Israel in November 2020 and operates under a "dark store" model—stores designated for the fast picking of products and their delivery to the customer’s home within about 25 minutes.

The Yango Deli app currently offers thousands of products, including fruits, vegetables, snacks, prepared food, baby and children's products, meats, cheeses, tobacco, alcohol, cleaning products, and pet supplies.

Tal Batito, CEO of Yango Deli, explained about the expansion of operations: “We are seeing an increase in orders and inquiries about launching the service in more locations. Today’s consumers want their product as fast as possible, in high quality, and right to the door, and we are working hard to provide that.”