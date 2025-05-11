The mobile manufacturer bids a final farewell

Four years after announcing its withdrawal from the mobile race, LG is closing the final chapter of its operations in the field: Starting June 30, 2025, the company will completely terminate software update services for its Android devices. In a statement published on the company's official website, it was announced that all update servers – including the over-the-air update service (FOTA), the update center within the app, and the LG Bridge service used as a management and update tool for computers – will be permanently shut down. The implication is clear: Users will be required to replace their devices, as all LG devices, without exception, will no longer receive system updates, will not be able to restore apps deleted after a reset, and won’t be able to update even through service centers.

When LG exited the smartphone market in early 2021, it did promise to provide a few final software updates, including an update to Android 12 for select models, as well as security updates for three years from each device’s launch. Now, after this period has ended for all models ever released, the company is preparing for a complete disconnect. This is not just the end of support, but also a blocking of access to updates – a rare but definitive move that marks the end of the LG mobile era. LG (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

The breaking point in LG’s collapse journey revolved around the G4 and G5 models. In Israel, the company enjoyed exceptional popularity and was second only to Samsung for years. However, the G4’s bootloop issue and the local representative’s handling of the matter led to deep consumer disappointment and even a class action lawsuit. The G5 did attempt to innovate with a bold modular concept, but failed due to immaturity and lack of market interest. At the same time, LG was not even among the world’s top ten manufacturers, and its mobile unit accumulated quarterly losses that negatively impacted other successful areas of the conglomerate. Therefore, the decision to exit the market surprised no one. The official announcement even stated that the move would allow the company to focus on growth in areas like electric vehicles, smart appliances, and robotics – fields where LG is already establishing a significant presence.

The complete shutdown of the update infrastructure is not just a technical move but also a symbol of an era’s end. LG, once associated with innovation, technological boldness, and the ability to shape market trends, is now left with only a legacy – and for those still holding onto an old device in a drawer, this is the last chance to update it before the connection to the servers disappears forever.

Estimates indicate that LG has more than 40 million active devices worldwide, with only about 1% market share, despite having shut down its mobile division four years ago.