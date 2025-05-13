A dedicated compartment in AEG's new washing machines

The world of washing machines has seen quite a few technological advancements in recent years, but one revolutionary innovation had still left a gap—using laundry capsules remained problematic, with uneven dispersion and suboptimal dissolution. Now, Miniline, the official importer of AEG home appliances in Israel, introduces an innovative solution to this problem with the launch of a new washing machine series that includes a dedicated laundry capsule compartment—an exclusive AEG patent.

This new technology, called UniversalDose, offers a revolutionary solution for using laundry capsules. The dedicated compartment is specially designed to optimally break down the capsules, placing them in a location that allows them to dissolve at exactly the right moment during the wash, ensuring even dispersion of cleaning agents—a result that was difficult to achieve until now, as consumers had to throw the capsules directly into the drum.

In addition, the new series also offers AutoDose technology—automatic dosing of liquid detergents (gel and softener), allowing for pre-filling of a large amount of cleaning agents. With each use, the machine determines the exact amount of gel or powder detergent and fabric softener based on fabric type, laundry load, and dirt level, without the need for refilling before every wash cycle.

“We are happy to bring the innovation to Israel—the new AEG series offers very high-quality washing machines, with a unique capsule compartment, providing a precise and economical user experience. This is a perfect solution for those looking for a quality washing machine that combines technological innovation with sustainability and a modern lifestyle,” notes Ilya Umansky, Head of Product, Quality, and Regulation at Miniline.

The new series includes several models, including:

LF85166QM – A washing machine with AutoDose technology that ensures precise use of gel and softener in each wash cycle. The model comes with a huge capacity of up to 11 kg with a quiet and efficient motor, and offers a PowerClean program that mixes and dissolves the gel and softener before injecting it into the machine’s drum. Additional advantages include an especially quick and thorough 59-minute program, full control and monitoring via an app, and PreciseWash technology that measures and adjusts the exact amounts of water and electricity for each wash cycle. This machine is especially suitable for large families and those seeking maximum convenience.

LF83944OM – A groundbreaking model with UniversalDose technology, including the dedicated laundry capsule compartment. The machine offers a capacity of up to 9 kg, a powerful and quiet motor, and ProSteam technology for dry cleaning and steam refreshing to reduce wrinkles. Additional advantages include remote control via a dedicated app and a quick and thorough 59-minute wash program at just 30 degrees Celsius.

LF73946OM – Another model featuring UniversalDose technology with a capacity of up to 9 kg, a powerful and quiet motor, and app-based control. This machine includes a quick wash program in just 69 minutes at 30 degrees Celsius and is also suitable for delicate wool washing. It offers a function that shortens the wash cycle time by up to 70% and PreciseWash technology for saving time and energy. A dedicated compartment in AEG's new washing machines (credit: PR)

A Close Look at the Machine

A closer examination of the LF83944OM washing machine reveals several significant advantages. The machines' clean and elegant design blends easily into any space, while the large and user-friendly drum allows easy loading of even large items.

One of the standout features is the convenient and clearly divided compartment, with well-marked spaces for liquid or powder detergent, fabric softener, and in the new models—the capsule compartment. This layout makes the machine easy and intuitive to use, even for beginners.

Despite the wide variety of programs the machines offer, the most useful program, according to users, is the quick wash program, which takes about an hour and provides the optimal balance between efficiency and cleanliness. At the end of the program, the laundry comes out completely clean and with a strong, fresh scent—evidence of the improved dispersion capabilities of the cleaning agents in the new machines.

The recommended retail prices for the new washing machines start at NIS 4,290 for the advanced models, with additional models in the series available, in a variety of capacities and advanced technologies, at prices starting from NIS 2,990.