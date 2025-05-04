If you’ve been job hunting recently, you know how discouraging it can be. You apply to dozens of roles, tailor your resume, and maybe hear back from one or two. Most of the time, it's silence.

That’s why more professionals are choosing a better way — reverse recruiting.

Instead of doing it all alone, you hire someone to do the job search for you. It’s personal, strategic, and focused on getting you hired.

What Is Reverse Recruiting?

Reverse recruiting is a modern service where you hire a recruiter to work for you, not the other way around. Think of it like having a personal talent agent who handles your job hunt. They craft your resume, optimize your LinkedIn, write your cover letters, and apply to jobs for you every day.

They also coach you through interviews, track your progress, and give you an edge in a very competitive market.

If you’re wondering how reverse recruiting stacks up against other job search services, check out this guide to the best reverse recruiting companies. It breaks down the top providers, what they offer, and what makes them stand out.

What Is the Difference Between a Reverse Recruiter and a Traditional Headhunter?

A reverse recruiter works for the job seeker. You pay them to help you get hired. They handle your resume, optimize your LinkedIn, write custom cover letters, and apply to jobs for you every day. Their goal is to land you interviews and job offers by actively marketing you to employers.

A traditional headhunter, on the other hand, works for the company that is hiring. They are paid by employers to fill specific open roles. They usually contact candidates only when there is a job that closely matches their background. Most headhunters do not help with resumes, personal branding, or strategy. Their job is to fill positions, not to help individuals get hired.

If you are making a career change, returning to the job market, or just want a more hands-on approach, a reverse recruiter is a better fit. If you are already a strong match for a high-demand role and just waiting for the right offer to come in, a traditional headhunter may be useful.

So if you have ever searched for phrases like hire a headhunter to find me a job or headhunter for job seekers, what you are really looking for is a reverse recruiter. They work for you, not for the employer.

Best Reverse Recruiting Company: Career Agents

If you’re looking for the best reverse recruiting company out there, the clear choice is Career Agents. Originally launched as Superstar Resume, Career Agents has evolved into the most trusted brand for job seekers who want personalized, high-impact job search support.

The company is led by Steven Mostyn, a bestselling author and one of the most well-known figures in the recruiting industry. With over 20 years of experience helping companies hire and coaching individuals to land top roles, Steven brings a level of expertise you simply won’t find anywhere else.

What really sets Career Agents apart is their guaranteed offer policy. If you don’t get hired within six months, you get a free extension or 50 percent of your money back. It’s a promise no other service at this level is willing to make, and it reflects how confident they are in their process.

Whether you’re just starting your career, planning a strategic pivot, or pursuing a leadership role, Career Agents has a package designed to meet you where you are and get you results.

Who Is Steven Mostyn?

Steven Mostyn, MBA, is a bestselling author and a pioneer in reverse recruiting. He’s written for Forbes, HR dot com, ERE Media, and has helped thousands of professionals get hired. His books — Resume 101, LinkedIn 101, Job Search Fundamentals, and Recruiting 101 — are used by recruiters and career coaches across the world.

When you sign up for the Executive plan, you get Steven’s direct input and guidance on your job strategy a level of access no other service provides.

How Much Does It Cost and What Do You Get?

At Career Agents, there are three plans — Starter, Pro, and Executive. Each one is built for a different stage of your career.

Starter – $1449

Best for new grads or early career professionals. You get a professional resume, cover letter, LinkedIn optimization, and 15 custom job applications submitted for you. You can track everything through an online dashboard.

Pro – $4999

Ideal for mid-level professionals looking for growth. Your personal career agent applies to 5 to 10 jobs for you every day. You also get six months of unlimited support, weekly coaching calls, and a job offer guarantee.

Executive – $9999

Built for vice presidents, directors, and C-level leaders. You get everything in the Pro plan, plus direct strategy sessions with Steven Mostyn, the company’s founder and one of the top hiring experts in the country.

All plans include access to a real-time dashboard, full branding support, and a six-month warranty, so if you don’t get hired, you get a free extension or 50 percent of your money back.

How to Choose the Right Reverse Recruiting Service

Not all services are created equal. Here’s what to look for before you commit:

Do they offer daily job applications?

Will you get a dedicated career agent?

Do they give you a dashboard to track results?

Is there a clear job offer guarantee?

Can you speak with someone before signing up?

Final Thoughts

If your job search is going nowhere or you simply want expert help landing your next role, reverse recruiting is a game-changer.

With Career Agents, you get personalized support, real daily outreach, and a clear guarantee. You also get a team that treats your career like their mission, and that makes all the difference.

