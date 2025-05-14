7 mistakes you must avoid during the summer to maintain healthy, balanced facial skin

The transitional seasons in Israel, especially the summer, pose significant challenges for facial skin. A combination of dry heat, dust, strong winds, fluctuating humidity, and increased use of air conditioning can cause the skin to lose its balance: dryness on the inside, oiliness on the outside, and sometimes even sensitivity, irritation, and rashes.

But often, instead of helping our facial skin during this hot season, we end up doing exactly the opposite. Here are 7 common mistakes most of us make—and what should be done instead.

1. Frequent washing with soap

Excessive washing—especially with harsh soap or hot water—damages the skin’s protective layer and increases dryness.

What to do? Wash your face only once a day, using a gentle, natural soap.

2. Skipping moisturizer due to oiliness

Shiny skin doesn’t mean it doesn’t need extra moisture. Dryness in the deeper layers causes excessive oil production, which leads to pimples and unwanted shine.

What to do? Use moisturizer and serum suited to your skin type and age.

3. Using products with alcohol

Toners or facial waters that contain alcohol can cause irritation, dryness, and peeling.

What to do? Choose alcohol-free products with soothing ingredients like chamomile, green tea, or lavender. Avoid using products with alcohol (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

4. Overly heavy creams

Products suitable for winter are less effective in summer. Creams with overly rich textures overload the skin and can clog pores—especially in hot weather.

What to do? Opt for a light cream, in a gel, emulsion, or airy cream texture.

5. Neglecting sunscreen

Even on cloudy days or indoors—UV radiation harms the skin and causes premature aging and spots.

What to do? Use appropriate sunscreen as a regular part of your daily routine.

6. Touching your face with your hands

Hands are full of bacteria, dust, and sweat—and every touch on your face can lead to pimples, redness, and disruption of the skin’s natural balance.

What to do? Avoid direct contact and use tissue or wipes when necessary.

7. Aggressive exfoliation

The skin is more sensitive during this time, and harsh exfoliants can worsen the condition.

What to do? Stick to gentle exfoliation, only once a week, with natural ingredients like lactic acid or plant extracts.

In conclusion, the summer requires precise adjustments to your skincare routine. Maintaining balance, avoiding harmful products, and listening to your skin’s true needs will help you get through this period smoothly and keep your skin healthy, glowing, and calm over time.

Written by Pola Blick Dayan, expert in advanced cosmetics and natural medicine