Close and ideal: Greece has become a hot relocation destination for Israelis

In recent years, Greece has become a sought-after destination for Israelis seeking a high quality of life at a reasonable cost, with proximity to Israel and a familiar Mediterranean culture. With a similar climate, a flight time of less than two hours from Tel Aviv, and very close diplomatic ties between the countries, Greece offers an attractive alternative for Israelis considering relocation.

In general, the relations between Israel and Greece have significantly strengthened over the past decade, including cooperation in security, economy, and culture. The two countries have even signed significant tourism and energy agreements, and the Israeli community in Greece is steadily growing. Athens, Thessaloniki, and the Greek islands have become home to hundreds of Israeli families, startup founders, and freelancers.

The Advantages of Relocating to Greece

Lower cost of living: Compared to Israel, the cost of living in Greece is about 25–30% lower. The rent for an apartment in Athens or Thessaloniki may even be half of that in Tel Aviv. Food prices and other services are also considered significantly cheaper than in Israel.

Quality of life: Anyone who has vacationed in Greece knows this – Greeks are known for their balanced approach to life, emphasizing family, good food, and leisure. The slower pace of life allows for a better work-life balance than what is customary in Israel. Admit it – that's definitely a major advantage.

Similar culture and proximity to Israel: The cultural similarities (Mediterranean food, strong family values, climate) make it easier for many of those choosing to relocate to Greece to adapt. And of course, the short flight between Israel and Greece allows for frequent visits home.

Visas and Immigration Paths to Greece

Regarding visas and immigration paths, Greece offers several options:The first is the Golden Visa – for those who purchase real estate worth €250,000 or more. Another option is the Digital Nomad Visa – for remote workers. In addition, there are also work visas granted to employees of Greek companies.

Employment Opportunities for Israelis in Greece

There are several job opportunities for Israelis considering relocation to Greece, with some popular employment sectors:

High-tech and technology – Greece is developing its startup scene, especially in Athens and Thessaloniki.

– Greece is developing its startup scene, especially in Athens and Thessaloniki. Tourism and hospitality – this is a central industry in Greece with high demand for speakers of foreign languages.

– this is a central industry in Greece with high demand for speakers of foreign languages. Real estate – a field with many opportunities for brokers and entrepreneurs, especially in tourist areas.

– a field with many opportunities for brokers and entrepreneurs, especially in tourist areas. Finance – mainly in Athens, considered a national financial hub.

– mainly in Athens, considered a national financial hub. Education and language teaching – have excellent English? There is demand in Greece for teachers of English and other languages.

– have excellent English? There is demand in Greece for teachers of English and other languages. Remote work – the option to work for Israeli or international companies. Among the relative advantages for Israelis is the fact that Hebrew and English speakers can find work in customer service and assistance for Israeli tourists. In addition, the Jewish and Israeli communities in Greece offer opportunities and a good networking system.

Challenges and Tips for Coping with the Move to Greece

Language: There's no doubt that the Greek language is a significant challenge. In Athens and other tourist cities, many speak English, but to truly integrate into local society, it's recommended to learn Greek – even at a basic level. Our tip: start with language learning apps like Duolingo and enroll in local courses for better integration.

There's no doubt that the Greek language is a significant challenge. In Athens and other tourist cities, many speak English, but to truly integrate into local society, it's recommended to learn Greek – even at a basic level. Our tip: start with language learning apps like Duolingo and enroll in local courses for better integration. Bureaucracy: Thought bureaucracy in Israel was tough? The Greek government system is known for its complicated bureaucracy. Therefore, it’s highly recommended to hire a local lawyer or immigration consultant who specializes in helping Israelis. Facebook groups like "Israelis in Greece" also offer recommendations and useful tips.

Thought bureaucracy in Israel was tough? The Greek government system is known for its complicated bureaucracy. Therefore, it’s highly recommended to hire a local lawyer or immigration consultant who specializes in helping Israelis. Facebook groups like "Israelis in Greece" also offer recommendations and useful tips. Employment: Keep in mind that despite economic improvement, Greece still has a relatively high unemployment rate. Therefore, try to integrate into remote work with Israeli companies or check which positions are in demand in international tech companies operating in Greece.

Keep in mind that despite economic improvement, Greece still has a relatively high unemployment rate. Therefore, try to integrate into remote work with Israeli companies or check which positions are in demand in international tech companies operating in Greece. Education: Coming with school-aged children? It’s important to know that the Greek public education system teaches only in Greek. For this reason, your options are international schools in Athens and Thessaloniki (relatively expensive), Jewish schools (in Athens and Thessaloniki), or distance learning with Israeli curricula.

Relocating to Greece: So Where’s the Best Place to Live?

Athens: The capital offers many employment opportunities, a growing Israeli community, and access to many services.

The capital offers many employment opportunities, a growing Israeli community, and access to many services. Thessaloniki: A city with a rich Jewish history, a student atmosphere, and slightly lower prices than Athens.

A city with a rich Jewish history, a student atmosphere, and slightly lower prices than Athens. Islands like Crete, Rhodes, and Corfu: Suitable for remote workers seeking a high and peaceful quality of life.

Either way, relocating to Greece offers Israelis the chance to stay close to home while improving their quality of life and reducing the cost of living. With proper planning and handling of language and bureaucracy challenges, Greece can be the perfect second home for Israelis looking for a change – but who don’t really want to stray too far from the homeland.