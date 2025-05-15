Renovating? Here's how to avoid costly mistakes and stay on track

The Association of Renovation Contractors publishes the Ten Commandments that anyone planning a renovation must know. Based on accumulated industry experience – small mistakes can turn into a renovation that’s much more expensive and complicated than you planned.

"Starting a renovation project can turn into a dream – or a nightmare. Don't take it lightly, don’t rely solely on intuition, and above all – don’t give up on the basic rules that can save you from disappointment. Remember: a smart renovation starts with the right choice and proper management – and is based on awareness, oversight, and written contracts," emphasizes Eran Siv, chairman of the association.

Here's everything you need to know before you jump into the adventure:

1. Beware of offers that are too cheap – they can end up being expensive

If you received a price quote that seems significantly lower than the market – that's a red flag. Renovation is a field where materials, professional labor, and attention to detail cost money. Anyone offering too low a price might cut corners on materials, manpower, or professional supervision. In the end, what seems cheap can lead to delays, malfunctions, and additional expenses.

Recommendation: Compare several offers, examine the cost components – and don’t be tempted to choose the cheapest without a thorough check.

2. Work over NIS 47,000? Only with a registered renovation contractor

The Contractors Registration Law requires that any renovation work over NIS 47,000 be carried out by a registered renovation contractor. A registered contractor must meet professional standards and present appropriate guarantees – which gives you real protection.

Recommendation: Ask to see a current registration certificate from the contractors registry before signing.

3. A signed contract is critical – no contract, no responsibility

By law, if there’s no signed contract, there’s no commitment to guarantee the work. The contract should detail the scope of work, timelines, payment terms, material specifications, and all other important details. Without a contract – you’ll find yourself unprotected in case of disputes.

Recommendation: Don’t agree to start work based on a "verbal agreement" – get the contractor’s signature.

4. Make sure there are no Palestinian workers on site

Since October 7, 2023, employing Palestinian workers in the renovation industry is prohibited, even if they have valid work permits. Beyond the legal aspect – there are also security and responsibility considerations.

Recommendation: Find out who the actual work team will be, and ask to know who the workers employed on your site are.

5. Demand to see valid insurance

A renovation contractor must have valid third-party insurance that covers property damage and third-party liability. Professional contractors also arrange broad professional liability insurance. In case of damage to the structure or injury – this is the difference between orderly handling and a financial catastrophe.

Recommendation: Ask to see the insurance policy – don’t be shy.

6. Pay according to progress – not before

Don’t pay large sums upfront. Proper payment should be according to work progress, in stages defined in the contract. This way you maintain power balance – and if something goes wrong, the money is still in your hands.

Recommendation: Sign a payment agreement based on clear milestones: start of work, completion of demolition phase, infrastructure installation, finishes, etc.

7. Any additional work – only in writing

Additions to the work are common. But any change must be documented in an organized document with detailed costs and timelines. Without written agreement – you may end up in an expensive dispute.

Recommendation: For every addition request – stop for a moment, and get the contractor to sign an amendment to the agreement.

8. Always leave a budget for the unexpected

70% of renovations end up exceeding the budget due to hidden issues: dampness, crooked walls, old infrastructure, and more. Don’t start a renovation at the edge of your budget – leave at least 10%-15% in reserve for surprises.

Recommendation: Treat this as an inseparable part of your financial planning.

9. Be involved: check materials, ask questions

Be interested in where materials come from, ask for technical information. Every product purchased has a customer service department that can confirm suitability and provide important details. This knowledge can prevent costly mistakes.

Recommendation: Don’t hesitate to pause and consult before approving material use.

10. Check production and expiration dates of products

Especially for adhesives, plaster, paint, and bonding products – the product’s expiration is critical for building quality. Even experienced contractors sometimes overlook this – but an expired product can cause serious problems.

Recommendation: Don’t be embarrassed to check expiration dates – it’s your responsibility.