Israel leads global cybersecurity: 40 Israeli firms at RSA 2025 in San Francisco

The Foreign Trade Administration of the Economy and Industry Ministry, the Israeli Export Institute, and NTT Israel are participating, along with dozens of Israeli companies, in the world’s largest cybersecurity conference, RSA 2025, taking place this week in San Francisco, USA.

The highlight of Israel's participation is the country's official cybersecurity event, in collaboration with the Japanese technology giant NTT. The event, which took place yesterday at the San Francisco Convention Center, hosted about 500 participants from 15 countries – including senior figures from the high-tech world, investors, government representatives, cybersecurity experts, and representatives from leading international technology companies. Among the notable participants will be Bob Flores, former Chief Technology Officer at the CIA, who is expected to speak at the event.

The Israeli cybersecurity industry continues to solidify its position as a leading global force, with technological innovations reshaping the way organizations, governments, and corporations address advanced digital threats. As part of the conference, considered the most significant and influential event in the field of cybersecurity, an impressive Israeli delegation will participate, including 40 cybersecurity companies. These companies will showcase innovative solutions, meet with investors, and promote strategic collaborations with leading industry figures.

Israel's strength in cybersecurity stems from a unique combination of advanced military technology, dynamic entrepreneurial innovation, and extensive venture capital investments. Israeli companies stand out in critical fields such as cloud security, critical infrastructure protection, cybersecurity intelligence, AI-based threat detection, and Zero Trust solutions – areas that are currently at the heart of international priorities.

Against this backdrop, the event, hosted by Omer Fein, Head of the Economic Mission of the Foreign Trade Administration in San Francisco, opened with a fascinating conversation with Nir Tsuk, founder of cybersecurity company "Palo Alto Networks," who shared his personal experiences and discussed the future of AI in the cybersecurity world. Later, special emphasis was placed on direct business connections – with hundreds of pre-arranged B2B meetings between Israeli companies and potential partners from around the world. This included more than 600 high-quality business meetings, pre-arranged by all of the economic attachés of the Economy and Industry Ministry across the Americas, facilitated by local trade officers.

RSA is the largest cybersecurity conference in the world, attracting more than 50,000 visitors annually, including representatives from all the major technology companies and global policymakers.

The collaboration at RSA between NTT, the Foreign Trade Administration of the Economy and Industry Ministry, and the Israeli Export Institute is taking place for the third consecutive time, supported and initiated by NTT Israel. NTT's Innovation Lab in Israel connects Israeli start-ups with the NTT Group, a giant Japanese corporation with around 330,000 employees worldwide, 1,000 subsidiaries globally, and annual sales exceeding $100B

Roy Fischer, Director of the Foreign Trade Administration at the Economy and Industry Ministry, stated: "The economic attaché network of the Economy and Industry Ministry operates in the heart of the world’s economic centers with one clear goal – to open new doors for the Israeli industry. The United States, as Israel’s largest and most significant trade partner, provides fertile ground for business growth. Events like the RSA conference are living proof of our ability to connect Israeli innovation with key international markets and leverage global business opportunities."

Noa Asher, CEO of NTT Israel, said: "Although NTT is primarily associated with the Japanese market in Israel, NTT is a key player for Israeli companies looking to operate in the cybersecurity field worldwide, especially in the U.S. The Israeli cybersecurity event, which we are proud to host for the third consecutive time, will see representatives from NTT around the world, including senior officials, who are very interested in Israeli companies and their connections."

Nili Shalev, CEO of the Israeli Export Institute, stated: "The Israeli cybersecurity industry continues to break boundaries, connecting entrepreneurship, advanced technology, and high-quality human capital, placing Israel at the forefront of tackling global cybersecurity challenges. The Export Institute is proud to lead this activity and help Israeli companies expand their presence in international markets, strengthen their strategic ties, and promote the Israeli economy."