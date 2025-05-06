1win Welcomes Canelo Álvarez As Brand Ambassador

1win proudly announced its global partnership with boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez. The news came days before Álvarez’s high-stakes bout for the IBF super middleweight title against William Scull.

On May 3, 2025, Álvarez delivered a commanding performance, reclaiming the IBF belt and solidifying his status as the undisputed super middleweight champion.

Already holding the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, Álvarez’s victory marks a major moment in boxing history—one that 1win is thrilled to be part of.

With this deal, 1win steps into Canelo’s corner not just as a sponsor but as a long-term partner. Both sides say the partnership is built on shared values like discipline, performance, and pushing limits in sport.“When we talk about champions, we talk about people like Saul Álvarez! A fighter who went from a farm near Guadalajara to the absolute top of world boxing. A legend in and out of the ring—and now, the official ambassador of 1win,” said the owner and CEO of 1win in his statement posted on Telegram. “Not just because he’s a legend, but because his mindset—focus, discipline, drive—is exactly what we believe in.“Álvarez himself shared his excitement about the new collaboration on his social media, saying, “I am proud to announce my official partnership with 1win—a global brand established for champions. Just like in boxing, success takes focus, strategy, and passion—and 1win brings that same winning energy. Get ready for exclusive content, exciting challenges, and big surprises!”

Álvarez joins 1win’s growing roster of global ambassadors, including cricket star David Warner and actor Johnny Sins. Earlier in April 2025, the brand collaborated with MMA icon Conor McGregor, reaffirming its commitment to engaging with the world's top talents across sports and entertainment.

(credit: 1Win team)

About 1win

Founded in 2016, 1win has grown into a major player across Asia, Latin America, and Africa. The platform offers a wide range of services adapted to regional audiences. In 2024, 1win partnered with cricket legend David Warner and actor Johnny Sins as its brand ambassadors.

