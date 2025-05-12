Haari kabbalah Jewelry – Jewelry with a Soul!

Haari kabbalah Jewelry – a well-known Israeli brand where spirituality and artistry merge.

Haari kabbalah Jewelry is a renowned Israeli brand specializing in handmade Kabbalistic and Jewish jewelry.

The brand is deeply rooted in Jewish spirituality, drawing inspiration from Kabbalah, the Torah, and other sacred Jewish sources, creating timeless pieces that blend faith, spirituality, and personal meaning.

Each piece of jewelry tells a story.

Each creation is a world of its own, combining the rich tradition of Jewish heritage and Kabbalistic wisdom.

Wearing a Haari piece means carrying its story with you.

As manufacturers and designers, Haari kabbalah Jewelry is proud to produce authentic handmade jewelry in their studio in Tel Aviv.

Each item is meticulously crafted, from selecting the highest-quality materials to engraving verses from the Bible, sacred symbols, and blessings.

Every piece bears the official Haari stamp, a mark of authenticity and quality, along with a notation of the gold grade.

Haari kabbalah Jewelry specializes in personalized jewelry, allowing customers to create unique designs with deep spiritual meaning.

With a commitment to tradition, art, and meaning – Haari kabbalah Jewelry continues to create inspiring and timeless pieces to be cherished for generations.

Visit their website or their store at 115 Dizengoff Street, Tel Aviv.

Phone – 03-523-0002

WhatsApp: 054-9977796 (credit: Courtesy of Haari Jewelry)

Intersun launches a new home fragrance brand – H Home Fragrance, featuring an elegant collection of scent diffusers and scented candles with minimalist design and refined aromas.

The first collection offers a variety of sophisticated scent combinations designed to create a calm and aesthetic atmosphere at home.

The products are sold individually or in luxurious gift sets and are also suitable as presents.

Prices range from 23.90 to 176.40 NIS.

The collection is expected to expand with additional products and scents.

Available at select retail chains and on the Intersun importer website (credit: EFRAT ESHEL)

The international shaving brand Schick INTUITION launches a new summer 2025 kit for women and young adults:

An ergonomic razor with a flexible head and comfortable handle, including a built-in solid soap that softens the skin and 5 blades wrapped in soaps with various scents – aloe vera, vitamin E, almond oil, and coconut milk.

The razor performs shaving and lathering simultaneously, suitable for sensitive skin, and leaves the skin smooth and soft, with no need for gel or shaving foam.

Recommended price: 79.90 NIS.

Available at pharmacy chains and retail stores nationwide. (credit: PR)

The Nine West brand is currently launching, in collaboration with fashionista Neta Barzani, a limited edition mini collection for summer 2025.

The collection includes innovative designs of flip-flops and sandals that combine classic denim fabric with trendy twists.

Items in the collection include:

Flat flip-flops in classic denim and black shades, with stylish denim straps and fringe finishes.

Heeled flip-flops in denim or black, with a 90s-style wide strap for comfort and elegance.

Modern flat sandals with denim straps and buckles for an elevated look.

The collection is meant to be practical yet stylish for summer.

Prices range from 349.9 NIS to 499.9 NIS.

Available at Nine West stores and online (credit: Tal Teri)

The international makeup brand L'Oréal Paris launches OIL PLUMP AMBITION – an innovative lip oil in 6 shiny, summery shades.

The oil combines hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture and gives lips a plump and nourished look, with a tripeptide complex that contributes to a smoother, more defined appearance.

OIL PLUMP AMBITION provides an immediate boost of about 17% in lip volume, intense hydration, and a natural shine, all while maintaining a lightweight, non-sticky feel.

The product comes with a soft, convenient brush that ensures smooth and pleasant application and allows for personalized looks thanks to six especially flattering shades.

Recommended retail price: 65 NIS.

Available at pharmacy chains, Hamashbir, and select perfumeries.

More info on the website (credit: L'Oréal PR)

Careline launches Tint Makeup SPF 15 – a new product with a lightweight texture that provides a natural, radiant finish.

Careline’s new tint makeup (SPF 15) offers an innovative and advanced solution for facial skin, with a light and pleasant texture that delivers a natural, glowing coverage.

The makeup combines the benefits of cosmetics, skincare, and sun protection, ensuring a uniform and healthy look throughout the day.

The product not only offers excellent coverage but also helps maintain skin health thanks to moisturizing ingredients that protect against environmental damage.

The tint makeup suits all skin types, including sensitive skin, and is hypoallergenic and paraben-free.

A key advantage of the product is its protection from UVA, UVB, and blue light radiation, thanks to mineral sunscreens that combine the benefits of sunscreen with aesthetic appearance.

Additionally, the makeup is enriched with ingredients such as glycerin and squalane, which help retain high moisture levels in the skin, and magnesium, which strengthens the skin barrier and supports damage repair throughout the day.

Thus, the makeup not only offers coverage but also helps fight signs of aging and maintain healthy, pleasant skin.

The tint is available in four shades: Porcelain (warm light shade), Sand (neutral medium shade), Walnut (neutral dark shade), Nutmeg (cool dark shade).

The makeup is an ideal solution for those seeking a product that provides daily makeup coverage along with skincare and sun protection.

Price: 99.90 NIS.

Content: 30 ml.

Available at select pharmacy chains nationwide and on the Careline website (credit: PR)

CeraVe launches OIL CONTROL, a facial moisturizer designed for oily and acne-prone skin.

The cream balances sebum levels, reduces shine and greasiness, provides hydration without clogging pores, and is free of oil and fragrance.

The formula contains three essential ceramides, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid, and is suitable for daily use.

Recommended price: NIS 90.90 for 52 ml.

Available at pharmacies, drugstore chains, and online (credit: PR)

Garnier launches, for the first time, a sun protection spray for use over makeup, with maximum protection of SPF50+ and a light, micro-particle formula.

The spray contains vitamins C and E, antioxidants that help reduce spots and give the skin a radiant glow.

The new formula allows for touch-free, mess-free protection, with a transparent finish, suitable for daily use anytime and anywhere.

Recommended price: NIS 64.90 for 75 ml.

Available at leading drugstore chains and online (credit: PR)

Lierac Paris skincare brand launches a new acne treatment line called "Anti-Acne Protocol".

The line includes natural and active ingredients such as pure salicylic acid, zinc gluconate, and fruit acids, ensuring fast and long-lasting treatment for skin blemishes.

The line offers two products: “Stop Spots” solution for rapid pimple treatment, and a gentle daily-use peeling that reduces oiliness and scarring.

The products are suitable for sensitive skin and promise balance and improved skin appearance.

Prices: Solution – NIS 139, Peeling – NIS 169.

Available on the Lierac Israel website and through authorized cosmeticians. (credit: PR)

GA-DE beauty brand introduces ICON COCO VANILLE – a new and delightful fragrance evoking memories of sun-soaked beach vacations.

The perfume opens with tropical notes of coconut and peach, with heart notes of coconut milk, heliotrope, orchid, and lily of the valley.

The base notes include musk, vanilla, praline, and sandalwood, adding depth and long-lasting presence.

The fragrance comes in an elegant bottle with a crystal cap.Recommended price: NIS 219.

Available at select drugstore chains and the online store. (credit: PR)

Laline, the international skincare brand, launches the new Mineral line, 100% vegan and based on unique natural treasures from the sea.

The line features the AquaBlend complex, combining golden algae, Dunaliella Salina extract, and Dead Sea water.

These ingredients provide nourishment, hydration, and rejuvenation while maintaining skin glow and elasticity.

The line also includes facial care products:

Facial oil (NIS 129.90 for 30 ml) – nourishes with moisture and addresses aging signs.

Facial serum (NIS 129.90 for 50 ml) – provides lasting hydration and antioxidant enrichment.

Face cream (NIS 129.90 for 50 ml) – for daily use, to nourish and give a radiant, flexible look.

Night mask (NIS 79.90 for 50 ml) – a softening mask to reduce dryness signs and add hydration.

Mud mask (NIS 99.90 for 50 ml) – deep cleansing with Dead Sea mud.

Facial peeling soap (NIS 59.90 for 100 ml) – deeply cleanses and leaves skin smooth and radiant.

Gold facial mask (NIS 99.90 for 50 ml) – contains 24K gold to restore glow and hydration.

The line joins other Laline series including Shea Kukui and Olive Oil, and also offers body and ambiance products.

Available in stores and aon Laline website (credit: IDAN MALKA)

SABON, the international skincare brand, launches an innovative moisturizing serum with a rose fragrance, providing intense hydration, glow, and radiance.

The serum is made of 99% natural ingredients and contains micro-pearls that blend with the skin, leaving it fresh and luminous.

It includes natural hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, Dead Sea minerals, and Damask rose petals, offering hydration, soothing, and nourishment.

Especially effective for dry and uneven skin, the serum improves skin appearance within just 30 minutes.

As part of SABON’s expanding facial care category, the serum is suitable for daily use and delivers immediate results.

Price: NIS 289

Volume: 50 ml

Available at SABON stores and the official website (credit: RONEN MANGAN)

Keff launches a 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner with apple and chia seed fragrance, suitable for normal hair, giving freshness, softness, and a healthy, well-groomed appearance.

The product contains vitamin-rich apple extracts and chia seeds with proteins, is paraben-free, packaged in a bottle made from 50% recycled plastic, and not tested on animals.

Price: NIS 10 for 700 ml

Available at supermarkets, drugstores, and the official website (credit: Courtesy of KEFF)

Yale and Travel Sentry offer a special suitcase lock with the “Red Diamond” stamp, approved by TSA (Transportation Security Administration standard).

The lock allows airport security personnel to open the lock for luggage inspection without breaking it, offering peace of mind to travelers.

Available at Yale Express branches, DIY stores, and travel shops.Starting price: NIS 49

(credit: Yale Israel)

Ben & Jerry’s Israel launches, for the first time in the country, one of its most successful global flavors: Vanilla Pecan Blondie Pint – rich cream ice cream with vanilla, caramelized pecans, blondie brownie chunks, and a swirl of salted caramel.

The new ice cream, produced at the company’s Be’er Tuvia factory, joins the brand’s unique flavor collection.

Kosher dairy (includes non-Chalav Yisrael milk powder, OUD).Recommended price: NIS 24.90

Available at food chains, convenience stores, private shops, and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlors.