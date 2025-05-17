Spring is here: The perfect time for fun hikes around the Sea of Galile

Spring is in full bloom, and nature is coming to life with vibrant greens, colorful blossoms, and inviting weather that calls you outdoors. After a challenging period in the north, this is the perfect time to return and explore one of the most beautiful and exciting places in the country – the Sea of Galilee and its surroundings. The “Sea of Galilee Trail” offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of the national lake from various angles, connecting with water, nature, and breathtaking scenery.

In honor of spring, we’ve gathered the top recommended family-friendly trails along the “Sea of Galilee Trail” – a 65 km marked trail that surrounds 85% of the lake’s perimeter, offering an authentic, peaceful, and unforgettable Israeli experience. So grab comfortable shoes, a hat, plenty of water, and join us for a refreshing hike around “the Sea of the Galilee.”

Magical Springs and Pastoral Views

If there is one trail that embodies all the charm of the Sea of Galilee area, it’s the route combining the Yehudiya Stream, Majrase, and the Zaki Stream. Here you’ll find a perfect blend of flowing water, lush vegetation, and open landscapes stretching out before the blue lake.

The hike begins at Arik Bridge, on the northeastern side. Leave your car on the nearby dirt road and walk toward the Sea of Galilee. The trail includes walking along marked paths between green mango orchards and the Betiha Nature Reserve, rich in wildlife and vegetation. The special experience comes when you cross the Zaki Stream – walking through about 30 cm of flowing water, offering natural refreshment on a warm spring day. Majrasa Stream (credit: Hadar Yehav)

The highlight of the trail is undoubtedly the Majrase (Daliyot Estuary), where you can listen to the gentle flow of water between olive trees, watch birds, and enjoy the tranquility of the place. Families looking for a shorter hike can end their walk here and return to the Majrase visitor area.

For the determined hikers in the group, the trail continues through olive groves and along pumping pipes to the Kinar Hotel, where you’ll find a well-kept orchard maintained by “Sea of Galilee Trail” volunteers – a moving example of community connection to nature. At the edge of the orchard, you can rest at the Gulliver Monument and finish the hike at Kinar Beach.

Difficulty: Moderate, includes walking in water.

Length: 8 km (option to shorten to 4 km), 4–5 hours.

A Hidden Waterfall and Northern Secrets

If you’re looking for a short yet powerful hike, this northern trail will offer pleasant surprises and spectacular views. Start the trail at the Capernaum Beach parking lot and head west between the blue Sea of Galilee and beautiful mango orchards. Kinneret Loop Trail from Arik Bridge to Capernaum (credit: Daniel Vaknin, Kinneret Authority)

The exciting point of this hike appears after about one kilometer of leisurely walking when you reach an exposed basalt structure without a roof, telling the historic tales of the area. Continue along the path to a small peninsula offering a panoramic view of the Sea of Galilee – a perfect spot for a break, some photos, and quiet reflection on the scenery.

The real surprise awaits further along the trail – a hidden waterfall flowing directly into the Sea of Galilee. This is actually an artesian well from the 1960s Tahal (water planning project), drilled as part of efforts to prevent saltwater from entering the Sea of Galilee, which is so vital to our existence. The water turned out to be less salty than expected and now flows freely, creating a small, refreshing waterfall that empties directly into the lake – a perfect gem to end the hike.

Nearby you’ll see an interesting round structure called “Job’s Well” – a raised pool built above the spring and formerly used to irrigate nearby fields. Though no longer operational, it offers a fascinating glimpse into the region’s history of settlement and water management.

Difficulty: Easy.

Length: 3 km, about 1.5 hours.

From Arik Bridge to Capernaum

This magical trail combines history, archaeology, and wild nature along the northern shore of the Sea of Galilee. It passes through shaded eucalyptus groves, flowing stream channels, and ancient stone buildings from the Ottoman period.

Begin this family-friendly hike at the Jordan River estuary, in the eucalyptus grove near Arik Bridge (where you can park). Walk west along the marked trail, continuing along the Jordan River until the trail meets the Sea of Galilee. After about two kilometers of easy walking, you’ll reach the Or Stream, which flows year-round thanks to the abundant Ein Ayash spring.

An archaeological surprise awaits further along – Tel Ayash, an ancient settlement from the Iron Age that was inhabited until the Ottoman period. Circle the tel and continue along the trail through the beautiful Amnon Bay and Sapirit Beach – peaceful spots where you can rest and dip your feet in the refreshing waters of the Sea of Galilee. Kinneret Loop Trail from Capernaum to Tabgha (credit: Daniel Vaknin, Kinneret Authority)

Families with young children can end the hike at Amnon Bay (about 2 km from the start). More experienced hikers can continue to cross the Korazim Stream on a narrow path and reach the Capernaum National Park – an impressive archaeological site preserving remains from the Byzantine period and the time of Jesus.

Difficulty: Easy to moderate.

Length: 6 km (can be shortened to 2 km), about 3 hours.

From Gofra Beach to the Ein Gev Promenade

For those seeking a short and easy hike that includes special waters, history, and nature, this trail is an excellent choice. Gofra Beach is named after the sulfur spring that flows there – a spring whose waters are rich in minerals such as boron, fluoride, and chloride, similar to the famous Hamat Gader springs.

Begin the trail at the Gofra Beach parking lot (accessible via Route 92 through the Gofra roundabout). Walk south along the main beach path, first through tall reed thickets and then through a eucalyptus grove. About 200 meters south of the grove, you’ll see a gate marking the transition to Susita Beach.

Along the way, enjoy the view of Mount Ein Gev, a cone-shaped hill made mostly of bright sandstone. Continue to Tziltzal Beach, an interesting historical site – formerly the location of the village of Nuqeib, and the only place on the Sea of Galilee where a mountainous spur breaks the continuity of the shoreline, leaving only a narrow passage. Kinneret Loop Trail from Gofra Beach to Ein Gev Promenade (credit: Daniel Vaknin, Kinneret Authority)

A historically significant point along the trail is the remains of the Syrian outpost that stood there before the Six-Day War, from which Syrians used to fire at Israeli fishermen. Route 92, paved after the war, now cuts through the remains of the outpost – a silent testimony to the region’s shifting borders.

Difficulty: Easy.

Length: 3 km, about 1.5 hours.

Helpful Tips for the Sea of Galilee Trail:

• Recommended season: Spring (March–June) and fall (September–November) are the best times to hike, with pleasant temperatures and lush scenery.

• Required gear: Comfortable walking shoes (preferably closed), a hat, plenty of water (at least 2 liters per person), swimwear (for wading along the way).

• Smart planning: Some trails are not circular, so it’s recommended to coordinate car drop-offs or check return transportation options.

• Don’t miss out: Sunset hours by the Sea of Galilee are especially magical – plan your timing so you can enjoy them.

So take a day or a whole weekend, choose the route that suits you – all free of charge – and hit the trail.