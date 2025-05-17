In the coming years, even the light around us will be different

In a world where light has long ceased to be merely functional, and has become an integral part of the spatial experience – the Milan Design Exhibition 2025 provided a glimpse into the future of lighting. In the Euroluce halls and various locations around the city, hundreds of lighting fixtures were revealed that challenge the familiar: Smart, mobile, sustainable, and even emotional. The latest trends indicate a shift in perception – lighting is not only a matter of design or technology, but a tool for communication, atmosphere, and personal expression. Keren Selnikov, marketing manager of Light In, presents five key trends showcased at the exhibition, as we will see and feel in the coming years. Custom-made lighting fixture, Light In (credit: PR)

Smart and dynamic lighting

Smart lighting is one of the main trends highlighted in the exhibition. Many brands presented lighting fixtures controlled by apps, voice commands, or smart sensors, allowing the light to be adjusted according to the time of day, mood, or activity in the space. Advanced systems demonstrated how lighting can be intuitively integrated into the space, respond to movement, or be incorporated into a smart home system. This is a revolution positioning lighting as a personal, changeable, and dynamic tool – far beyond being merely a light source. Secto Design, Light In (credit: PR)

Sustainability and the use of natural materials

The conversation around sustainability has penetrated the world of lighting as well, with a strong emphasis on the use of recycled and natural materials. Wood, porcelain, recycled glass, and processed metals appeared in lighting fixtures that were not only functional but also made an environmental statement. The goal: to create lighting that not only looks good – but also serves values of environmental responsibility and conscious production.

Outdoor lighting, Light In (credit: PR)

Organic and artistic designs

The boundary between lighting design and art is becoming increasingly blurred, and this was one of the strongest themes in the Euroluce halls. Lighting fixtures in unconventional shapes, inspired by elements of nature like water, clouds, or plants, created stunning visual experiences. Here, lighting became a design element that tells a story – not just a technical tool. Designed by Hai Konstantini, Light In (credit: Lior Teitler)

Technology-based and experiential lighting

Lighting that responds to the environment, the person, and information – this is no longer a fantasy but a current trend. Lighting fixtures integrating sensors, IoT system integration, and even LiFi technology (data transmission through light) were presented as the foreseeable future. Beyond function, lighting is becoming an experiential and innovative tool – one that can change, "think," and integrate into futuristic spaces. The use of technology not only improves efficiency – it enriches the sensory experience of the space. Tali and Florina FT DESIGN courtesy of Light In Lighting (credit: EYAL TAGER)

Mobile and modular lighting

Flexibility in lighting design was a recurring theme. Lighting can adapt itself to any need and any situation. Compact, rechargeable, and portable lighting fixtures, intended for both indoor and outdoor use, provide a solution for more dynamic lifestyles – in private homes, restaurants, or events. The focus is on mobility, ease of use, and meeting changing needs without compromising on design.