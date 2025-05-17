Leaked: First photos of the new Jeep Compass

After 8.5 years since its debut—a rather long lifespan for a model—the Jeep Compass is expected to make way this year for an entirely new generation. Alongside the first details already known about this new generation, the tariff turmoil initiated by the Trump administration may cause one of the most American-branded vehicles to begin its life cycle on the wrong foot.

But first, let's start with the new Compass and what can already be said about it. Its exterior design is very "Jeep"-like in appearance, with a front end that strongly resembles the Grand Cherokee and an overall very boxy look, featuring square wheel arches and short overhangs at the front and rear. Much like the difference between the 2008 and the Avenger, which share a platform but have distinct appearances.

Speaking of platforms, it will be yet another model based on Stellantis Group's STLA platform. It is expected to grow in dimensions, from its current 4.4 meters to roughly the size of the Peugeot 3008, which measures 4.53 meters. The wheelbase will grow significantly as well—from 264 cm currently to 273 cm—while maintaining five seats. An improvement in trunk volume is also expected: the 3008 offers 520 liters compared to the current Compass's 438 liters.

The New Jeep Compass (credit: screenshot)

Photos of the cabin reveal a digital instrument cluster and a relatively large touchscreen positioned above a "piano" of physical controls. The gear selector dial has been replaced with a large storage compartment in the center console. The version shown in the photos appears to be the top trim level, featuring a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, two-tone leather seats, metal-like trim, and what appears to be a head-up display at the very front.

Its shared base with the Opel Grandland, Citroën C5 Aircross, and as mentioned, the Peugeot 3008, also means shared use of the powertrain options offered in these models. However, it's not far-fetched to assume that being a Jeep, it will also offer a version with higher off-road aspirations—possibly incorporating a hybrid system with a rear electric motor to enable all-wheel drive. This may be the Trailhawk off-road-oriented version of the model. The New Jeep Compass (credit: screenshot)

The engine range is expected to include hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric variants. This means the existing 1.3L and 1.5L mild-hybrid engines will be replaced by Stellantis' new powertrain lineup. The base is expected to be the new 1.2L turbo engine with 143 horsepower and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, it may also use the 1.6L turbocharged engine, which, paired with an electric motor, will serve the plug-in hybrid version. This setup is expected to deliver around 211 horsepower, with a 21 kWh battery providing an electric range of about 85 km. This version will also use a dual-clutch transmission.

The electric versions will offer 211 or 228 horsepower—or 320 horsepower in the all-wheel-drive version—assuming these are engines and variants shared with other group models. Battery sizes will be 73 kWh for the lower output version and 97 kWh for the more powerful ones. The declared range will range between approximately 520 and 680 km. However, these details will be clarified with the model’s official unveiling. The New Jeep Compass (credit: screenshot)

Production of the new Compass will begin in the second half of 2025 at the group’s plant in Italy. This has major implications for one of its target markets—the U.S. Due to the frequently changing U.S. tariff policy, it could incur a significant import tax penalty of up to 25%. This situation will not change even if it is produced at Jeep’s Canadian plant, as it would still be subject to import duties. The current Compass is produced in Mexico, which is also subject to similar taxation, halting its export to the U.S.

One possibility is that Jeep may redirect its production to the plant that until recently produced the Grand Cherokee and was shut down due to weak sales. Another possibility, much more relevant to us, is that if production volumes aren’t adjusted, Jeep may aggressively price the new generation to deal with surplus inventory.

This aligns with Jeep’s promise to make the new Compass more accessible to a wider audience—those who previously skipped it due to its price, which was tens of thousands of shekels higher than competitors. It started at NIS 210,000 and reached NIS 225,000 for the expensive version, while group bestsellers like the Sportage were priced around NIS 185,000 for base trims.