The high-tech company that came to Ofakim

A new collaboration is being formed between the high-tech company Saitlabs, operating in the innovation center in Ofakim, and the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev. As part of the mutual meetings, an introduction took place between the teams of both organizations, the vision and activities of each entity were presented, and possibilities for collaborations that would contribute to the advancement of human capital in the South were explored.

Saitlabs is an Israeli development company, proudly local, specializing in advanced technological solutions, including the development of complex systems and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, for a variety of fields—from high-tech and healthcare to traditional industry.

Jonathan Benjamin, Vice President of Business Development at Saitlabs, shared his personal story and the strategic decision to locate the company specifically in Ofakim, out of "a belief and desire to influence, initiate, and develop the world of high-tech in the southern periphery." Benjamin added: "At Saitlabs, we believe in the power of community and in technology’s ability to change reality. The choice to operate from Ofakim is part of our vision to generate not only business success but also real social impact—to train, employ, and strengthen Israel's next generation of developers from the South."

Keren Cohen, Director of the Lauder Employment Center in the Negev, stated: "The collaboration with Saitlabs is a great example of how innovation, social values, and quality employment can come together. We see great importance in relationships with technology companies that operate from the South and for the South."

These days, Saitlabs is already operating development teams at the company’s offices in Ofakim and promoting quality employment in the city. In addition, the company is about to launch a dedicated training cycle in development and AI in collaboration with the local authority, with the goal of expanding technological employment opportunities in the South and training the next generation of software developers.