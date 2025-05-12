The rules of the game have changed: How social media influenced the world of interior design

Social media platforms—Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and even YouTube—have become a global playground where every user is both a consumer and a content creator. Every photo, video, or story of a designed space can instantly become a global trend, shift perceptions of beauty and functionality, and influence millions of homes around the world.

Anyone today can upload a photo of a styled reading nook, receive comments, advice, and shares, and watch their ideas spread, take on new life, and inspire others. The clear conclusion is that the digital era has not only accelerated the pace of trend development, but also made interior design more diverse and innovative than ever. Interior design has transformed from a closed profession into an open world of collaboration, mutual inspiration, and boundless creative thinking—all at the click of a button and the speed of a scrolling feed.

Kelly Wearstler is one of the most influential figures in global interior design, and her Instagram page, with over two million followers, is a worldwide source of inspiration.

On her Instagram, she offers a rare glimpse behind the scenes: sharing short videos of her work process, sketches, mistakes, moments of daily inspiration, and also collaborations with artists, craftspeople, and design projects for high-profile clients such as Cameron Diaz and Gwen Stefani. Wearstler understands that her followers are not just an audience—they are a community. She encourages them to ask questions, comment, suggest ideas, and share their own design experiences. This way, she builds a genuine relationship with her audience, who feel part of the journey rather than mere observers.

Beyond Instagram, Kelly also operates on other platforms: she sends weekly newsletters, shares tips and stories on podcasts, posts content on TikTok, teaches digital courses, and even incorporates AI tools that simplify design processes.

Justina Blakeney, founder of the Jungalow brand, is a trailblazer who brought bohemian, colorful style into the global mainstream. With a community of about 3 million followers across all platforms, she leads a design conversation based on joy, connection to nature, and vibrant colors. Blakeney brings cultural diversity, personal roots, and a love of plants to the forefront—almost every one of her projects incorporates lush greenery, ethnic prints, and handmade items.

Blakeney is not just a designer, but also a content creator, businesswoman, and community leader. On her pages, you’ll find DIY guides, design mistakes, personal stories, and even reflections on social challenges. Her collaborations with major retailers like Target and Anthropologie have proven that accessible, colorful, and diverse design can also conquer the mass market.

Breegan Jane is a clear example of an interior designer who successfully harnesses digital platforms and social media not just as marketing tools, but as an authentic platform for building community, inspiration, and empowerment. Breegan shares her processes, dilemmas, renovations, experiments with natural materials, and eco-friendly design techniques—emphasizing the journey no less than the result.

Jane consciously chooses platforms that offer her the broadest circles of influence—her digital approach is rooted in values of sustainability, female empowerment, creativity, and authenticity, proving that interior design in the digital era is not just a matter of style, but also of storytelling, social impact, and human connection.

Summary: Interior Design in the Digital Age—Inspiration, Community, and Innovation

Digital presence not only reflects trends but also creates a new, diverse, accessible, and inspiring design language. Each of the designers and architects brings a unique added value—whether it’s eclectic boldness, joyful color, a personal story, social responsibility, or sustainability. In an era with endless content creators, the leading designers are those who manage to combine professionalism, authenticity, and impact—and turn a love of design into a global, shared, and empowering experience. Maya Sheinberger, an interior designer, and co-author of the design book ''The New Minimalist Style'' (credit: Itay Banit)

The author of the column is an expert in luxurious minimalist design, an interior designer, and co-author of the design book "The New Minimalist Style."