Let it be high-quality and well-built: How do you organize a closet?

The new campaign by Riviera Closets, which recently aired on various television channels, illustrates that a closet is already much more than just a storage box. The wide variety of designs, door types, coverings, engravings, the combination of raw materials such as glass, veneers, and high-quality oven painting, alongside the integration of internal lighting and personalized compartmentalization, demonstrate that the sky is the limit.

The campaign is based on a creative analogy between the search for an ideal partner and the search for the perfect closet. The video describes a woman enthusiastically talking about the "qualities" she is looking for in a man, but gradually it becomes clear that she is actually describing the perfect closet for her. As she speaks, the closet that suits her exactly is being built beside her—a visual illustration of the company’s ability to customize according to the customer’s needs. Riviera Closets (credit: Shay Adam)

The visual and communicative language combines authenticity and gentle humor in order to create an emotional connection with the audience. The visuals are sharp and dynamic; the closet is built in real-time according to the character and her demands. A voiceover in the background emphasizes the main message: "At Riviera, we tailor closets to people," with the signature line: "Riviera – Closet Tailors."

The campaign presents the company as a premium brand in the closet field, using an original and witty approach to convey the message: A closet is not just a piece of furniture—it’s part of your life and should suit you just like a partner.

Indeed, closets are much more than an off-the-shelf product, says Uri Sagara, the company’s CEO. Closets in the current era are furniture and a design element in every way. The fact that we are a local company that manufactures in Israel and invests in innovative technology allows us to meet all needs. The wide range of designs opens up a whole world of possibilities in price and design levels suited to every customer. Color combinations, veneer coverings, glass for a luxurious premium design, and nano technology that gives a matte appearance. Also mashrabiya models, and of course also standard closets for children's rooms, and more.

The idea is to plan the closet according to size—tailor-made—alongside consultation and professional guidance from the professional design team at the branches, high-level product quality, durability, design standard, and personal and professional service.

The videos were written and produced by "Media Strategy," Riviera’s advertising agency.