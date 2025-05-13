After taking over Europe: Harel Wiesel marks a new target

Fox Group, owned by Harel Wiesel, continues to expand abroad and secure franchise rights for branches of international brands it represents in foreign countries. After expanding its collaboration with Nike in Germany and France, the group has now announced the signing of an agreement to establish and operate a chain of JUMBO stores in Canada.

As part of the agreement, it was determined that the first store is expected to open in the second half of 2026, subject to the completion of the trademark registration by the end of the current year. Fox Group plans to open 5 to 10 stores during the first three years of the brand’s operation in Canada, with each store covering an area of 5,000–10,000 square meters, at an estimated investment of NIS 7.5–15 million per store.

According to the company’s announcement, the opening date of the store may be postponed in the event of a regulatory obstacle, particularly if the trademark registration of JUMBO in Canada is not completed by the end of the current year. In such a case, the subsidiary will be entitled to cancel the agreement by providing written notice within six months from the date of the postponement.

The agreement period is set for 12 years from the opening date of the first store, with an option for an additional 10-year extension, subject to the approval of both parties, starting from the end of the tenth year of operation.

Canada has a population of about 40 million and is considered one of the strongest and most stable economies among Western countries. In 2024, its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at approximately C$3.36 trillion, with a growth of 1.6% compared to the previous year. At the same time, retail sales in the country in 2024 totaled 803.1 billion Canadian dollars, a 1.3% increase compared to 2023, data that reinforces the high consumer potential and the attractiveness of the local market for international players.

Fox Group began its operations in Canada in 2017 and has since expanded its presence with several leading brands: Nike with 25 stores, Mango with 14 stores, Laline with 12 stores, Fox Home with 8 stores, and last week it announced the launch of the Flying Tiger Copenhagen chain in the country.

Harel Wiesel, CEO and owner of Fox Group: “Fox Group is expanding its activity in the international market and is proud to announce the entry of the giant brand JUMBO into the variety of brands we lead in Canada. JUMBO has significant business potential, as seen in its activity in Greece and Israel. We see the new partnership as an expression of the trust placed in us and appreciation for the capabilities we have developed over the years in the retail world.”