Corfu: A hidden gem with Italian flair still undiscovered by most Israeli travelers

While Israelis are already well acquainted with the routes to Santorini and Mykonos, Spirit Travel is now turning the spotlight on a Greek gem that many have yet to explore. Corfu, located at the western edge of Greece and within arm’s reach of Italy, offers a completely different experience from other Greek islands—greener, more European, and more mysterious.

The company, which specializes in tailor-made premium vacations, is launching a line of direct flights this year to the island, located just two hours from Israel. The exclusive packages include a direct flight with an Israeli airline and a local Israeli representative available 24/7 for any questions or recommendations.

Vacationers can choose between five-star hotels with pampering service or luxurious private villas offered exclusively to the company’s clients. The villas come equipped with private pools, sea views, and lush surroundings, offering all the services of a luxury hotel.

The true surprise of a vacation in Corfu lies in its rare cultural blend—the island was under Venetian rule for centuries and features architecture unlike anything typical in Greece. Corfu’s Old Town (Kerkyra), a UNESCO World Heritage Site, impresses with majestic fortresses, romantic pedestrian alleys, and charming tavernas.

For nature lovers, the island offers an incredible combination of deep blue sea and hidden beaches, the most famous being Paleokastritsa Beach, with its turquoise waters and rocky coves. The villages of Gastouri and Lefkimmi provide a glimpse into authentic Greece, with local food, homemade wine, and warm hospitality.

One of the most exciting experiences offered by Spirit is a private luxury yacht cruise led by personal skippers. You can choose a short cruise around the island or a full-day excursion to the Paxos and Antipaxos islands—sea pearls with blue caves, pristine lagoons, and white-sand beaches.

For history enthusiasts, the Achilleion Palace—built for Empress Elisabeth (“Sisi”) of Austria—offers impressive gardens and a panoramic view of the island.

Package prices start at $999 per person in a double room for a three-night stay in June.