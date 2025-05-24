Into the crater: A sneak peek at the new hotel opening soon in the south

In the heart of the desert, facing the stunning landscapes of the Ramon Crater, a new hotel is joining the Israeli hospitality scene. The Isrotel chain has announced the opening of reservations for the Daroma hotel, formerly known as the Ramon Inn, after an extensive renovation and rebuilding process that lasted about two years.

The new hotel, part of the prestigious Isrotel Collection group, will open for guest stays starting June 22, 2025. It is the third hotel launched by the chain this year, as part of its 2025 expansion plan, which includes the opening of new hotels in Israel and abroad. Daroma Hotel (credit: Feigin Architects)

Daroma has been redesigned with the aim of bringing the authentic desert experience into the hotel rooms, featuring a design that simulates sleeping under the open sky, lighting inspired by moonlight, and elements drawn from African lodges. The public spaces were designed to evoke roadside inns, telling a story of journeys and encounters connecting people, earth, and sky.

Unlike its days as the Ramon Inn, the renovated hotel includes new elevators added for guests' convenience. Daroma features 128 rooms, and guests will have access to a variety of services and facilities, including a covered and heated pool, steam sauna, gym, children's club and family playroom, a stylish lobby offering a dairy menu, and a main dining room. Daroma Hotel (credit: Isrotel PR)

Benny Levy, VP of Marketing and Sales at Isrotel, stated: "Daroma Hotel is part of Isrotel’s wave of renewal and development. We are happy to relaunch one of our most unique hotels and to offer a desert hospitality experience that combines simplicity, design, and a unique atmosphere suited to the Ramon Crater."

Daroma will be the first hotel in the chain to implement a partnership with the energy company Doral Urban. As part of this initiative, the hotel will house an energy storage system for self-consumption, allowing for smart and efficient electricity management and providing the hotel with energy resilience and significant savings. Daroma Hotel (credit: Isrotel PR)

Hotel guests will be able to book spa treatments at the nearby Beresheet Hotel, subject to availability and advance reservation. Its location in the heart of the desert makes it an ideal starting point for hikers and trekkers, offering the opportunity to experience magical sunrises and some of the most impressive stargazing in the world, following the area's designation by UNESCO as an International Dark Sky Park.

To mark the launch, the chain is offering a 20% opening discount on stays between June 12 and August 3, 2025, with an additional 10% discount for members of the Sun Club. Launch prices start at NIS 697 per couple per night, including breakfast.