Tomaya X Prat Living: An intriguing collaboration

The new collaboration between Prat Living and Tomaya is expanding into new and exciting directions. The Lumina pillow series brings a fresh message to your home space.

The name of the series comes from the Latin word lumen, meaning "light," and that is exactly the central idea of the collection – a play of light and shadow through a unique textile printing technique that creates a three-dimensional illusion within the two-dimensional medium of fabric.

The printed textile emphasizes the materiality of the fabric and its ability to change form and tell a dynamic story depending on the lighting angle and personal interpretation.

Tomaya X Prat Living - LUMINA pillow series in Israeli design (credit: Pavel Zobenko)

Tom Mann (31) and Maya Peled (29), a young design duo who have joined forces both personally and professionally, established Studio Tomaya based on their shared passion for design, materials, and creation. Their collaboration with Prat Living began in 2023 with the creation of perfect Pebble wooden coasters inspired by smooth river stones, which became a success.

The partnership continues with a furniture series designed by Tomaya, sold exclusively at Prat Living. It includes Insert coffee tables, Insert-Bite side tables, the Daejo stool series that tells the unique journey of wood from forest to home, and Unvase wooden sculptures. Now, for spring and summer, they are launching their joint pillow collection – Lumina – beautifully designed pillows with mesmerizing colors, full of textures, prints, and patterns that bring a unique touch to the entire home. Tomaya Studio (credit: Ohad Aridan)

The high-quality Prat Living brand, specializing in designing and importing quality furniture from around the world, is known for the talent and ability of its owners and couple, Dori and Carmit Redlich, to carefully select the most beautiful and precise items. They curate a diverse design mix characterized by richness in materials, finishes, shapes, and colors, as well as by initiating collaborations with Israeli designers to create unique pieces and spotlight local design.

The Lumina pillow collection offers six perfect double-sided pillow designs, with one side colorful and graphic and the other calmer and more linear. This combination creates two distinct looks in one pillow, allowing you to change the pillow’s appearance on the sofa or bed depending on your mood.

Each side of the pillows in the series works in perfect harmony with both sides of the other pillows, allowing a mix-and-match approach for the bold or the more restrained. The collection includes six different designs: Blush, Ember, Aurora, Harvest, Siena, Sage.

Tomaya X Prat Living - LUMINA pillow series in Israeli design (credit: Pavel Zobenko) Tomaya X Prat Living - LUMINA pillow series in Israeli design (credit: Pavel Zobenko)

Additional furniture and designs exclusively displayed and sold at Prat Living

INSERT Coffee Tables: A new coffee table designed by Tomaya. Born from observing furniture structure and the desire to explore the unique design opportunity found in the intersection between tabletop and leg. The designers chose to create an element that highlights and amplifies the impact and connection between the leg and surface, creating a new aesthetic expression. INSERT combines a solid wood top with asymmetrically designed metal legs that emerge from it. The surface is available in bleached or natural oak with a unique acrylic lacquer finish, resulting in a beautifully raw wood appearance with high durability, featuring matte silk-colored metal legs and Delrin bases for a perfect high-quality finish. INSERT Coffee Tables: A new coffee table designed by Tomaya (credit: Pavel Zobenko)

Insert-Bite Side Tables: Following the coffee table in the series, the side table Bite was born – at the perfect height, wrapping around the sofa ideally and serving as a great surface for a cup, book, or laptop. Comfortable, stable, precise, super practical, and so beautiful. Like the coffee table, the side table is available in three wood finishes: Bleached oak, natural, or smoked, all with a unique acrylic lacquer finish. The result is a beautiful raw wood look with high durability, featuring matte silk-colored metal legs and Delrin bases for a perfect high-quality finish. Insert-Bite Side Tables - Tomaya X Prat Living (credit: Pavel Zobenko)

Daejo Stool Series, designed by the talented Studio TOMAYA, elevates the eternal beauty of wooden objects into an art form. The stools come in three variations, each demonstrating the flexibility of natural materials and the skill required to shape them.

The stools are made of solid, high-quality, durable, natural, and unique wood, making each stool a true one-of-a-kind piece. The wood texture on the seat is like a fingerprint—different in every stool—and tells the unique journey of the wood from the forest to your home.

Daejo Stool Series - Tomaya (credit: Pavel Zobenko) Wooden sculptures, available at Prat Living (credit: Pavel Zobenko)

Pebble Wooden Coasters: As part of the collaboration between Tomaya X Prat Living, they designed and developed Pebble – a unique coaster set inspired by the natural texture and organic shape of river stones. The set was carefully designed, combining precision technologies and artisan handcraft. The unconventional appearance of the coasters aims to bring a different visual experience to the table during use, after use, and before the next use, whether scattered on the table or stacked in a fascinating and beautiful pile.

Tom and Maya explain: “The goal was to create an object with a statement. The curved surfaces of the coasters draw attention to an action that usually goes unnoticed, turning every placement of a glass onto a coaster into a moment worth noticing.”

Pebble Wooden Coasters - Tomaya X Prat Living (credit: Pavel Zobenko) Pebble Wooden Coasters - Tomaya X Prat Living (credit: Pavel Zobenko)

The unique design invites a pause within a routine of almost automatic actions. The set comes in a dedicated box and includes three coasters made of natural-finish oak and one additional coaster in black-toned oak. It makes for a stunning gift—for yourself or someone you truly love and who appreciates refined design, unique thinking, and attention to detail.