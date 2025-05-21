The ultimate retreat: A glimpse into the new luxury wellness center in Gilboa

A new addition to Israel’s wellness landscape: BRIAA in Gilboa – a unique wellness space opening its doors to the breathtaking scenery of the Gilboa mountains and the Valley of the Springs. Owned by Jerry Mintz, one of the pioneers of the retreat culture in Israel, the center offers guests a deep journey of tranquility, renewal, and detox, combined with a luxurious hospitality experience.

The new center includes 48 charming rustic rooms, built from natural stone and inspired by nature – featuring natural stone floors, warm wooden furniture, and soft, pleasant textiles. The rooms are arranged on two levels and are suitable for individuals and couples. The site also features a heated pool overlooking the view and a spa treatment complex offering a wide range of massages.

What sets BRIAA apart is its holistic approach to health and rejuvenation, combining organic vegan nutrition, empowerment workshops, alternative treatments, and a deep connection to nature. Mintz, who previously founded the health farm at Mitzpe Alummot and operated it for over 20 years, brings his vast experience to this new project.

BRIAA in Gilboa (credit: Sagi Saroya)

The center offers three structured retreat programs:

Energy Boost Retreat – 3 nights (Thursday to Sunday), designed to recharge participants with renewed energy and strength for daily life.

Life-Changing Retreat – 4 nights (Sunday to Thursday), focusing on processes of transformation, cleansing, and personal development.

Deep Detox Retreat – 7 nights (Sunday to Sunday), offering thorough detoxification and total renewal of body and mind. BRIAA in Gilboa (credit: Exora Yaniv)

During their stay, guests enjoy a variety of activities that promote renewal and inner reflection: Yoga classes for all levels, breathing and mindfulness exercises, movement and intuitive writing workshops, nature meditations, and sound healing sessions. In addition, morning hikes in the Gilboa mountains, spa tours, ice baths, and more are available.

The nutritional aspect is a major part of the experience. Hotel chef Gil Harari, with over 20 years of experience in healthy cooking, offers a rich and balanced menu featuring a variety of vegan dishes, free of processed sugar and industrial oils. The kitchen uses fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, and meals are served buffet-style, with gluten-free options available by advance request.

The BRIAA project in Gilboa collaborates with leading experts in the field of complementary medicine, including Dr. Gil Yosef Shachar, head of the Rambam Medicine Center, who guides the detox and consciousness development processes.