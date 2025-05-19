food Appeal - Perfect pots without the need for immersion

The stainless steel cookware from Food Appeal’s Everyday+ Stainless series is a smart investment that proves its value with every use. The series was developed with an emphasis on durability and daily use, delivering high quality and performance suitable for all cooking styles.

The big news is that unlike other cookware requiring immersion in a mikveh, these items come with a kosher certificate and are ready for immediate use – no need for boiling or immersion. The cookware in the series is certified for use under the supervision of Badatz She’erit Yisrael and offers maximum convenience alongside long-lasting durability.

The perfect set for anyone who values quality, convenience, and kashrut.

Available in stores and on the website (credit: Food Appeal)

The luxury lingerie brand JACK KUBA continues to expand and is launching its new flagship store at the Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, with an investment of approximately NIS 3 million.

The store, covering an area of 150 square meters, is designed in an innovative concept inspired by a luxury walk-in closet, offering an intimate, meticulous, and upscale shopping experience.

Alongside the impressive design, the summer 2025 swimwear and beachwear collection is unveiled for the first time, featuring precisely designed items, flattering cuts, and innovative fabrics.

Highlights include: shaping swimsuits made from exclusive fabric, glamorous swimwear designs, lightweight beachwear, and complementary accessories – all also available in exclusive versions for the flagship store.

The collection is priced between NIS 250 and NIS 740 and is also available at the brand’s 37 branches nationwide – including the duty-free – and on the website.

Additionally, JACK KUBA offers personalized fitting services for a tailor-made shopping experience. (credit: Oded Smadar)

The Israeli lifestyle brand TAKEANAP is launching a new premium towel collection called Quality 700, designed to provide a daily spa experience at home.

The towels are made from 100% combed Egyptian cotton, with a dense weight of 700 grams per square meter, and are manufactured using innovative Zero Twisted technology, which keeps the cotton fibers straight for a velvety touch, high absorbency, and fast drying.

The towels are characterized by a minimalist, clean design, available in six calming shades (such as sage green, pure white, and tobacco) and four different sizes, with prices ranging from NIS 39 to NIS 289.

They undergo an eco-friendly dyeing process and are especially suitable for babies and sensitive skin.

TAKEANAP, founded in 2004 by designer Gal Dreiblat, aims to combine quality, sustainability, and meticulous design in everyday life. The company’s products are sold in Israel and around the world, offering a relaxed and harmonious living experience.

The towel collection is available at the brand’s stores and on the website (credit: Tali Levitin)

The skincare brand SO.KO enters the sun protection category and launches a facial sunscreen with SPF 50

Ahead of the summer season, the Korean skincare brand SO.KO from Super-Pharm is expanding its offerings and for the first time is launching a facial sunscreen. The cream is made in Korea and offers high protection of SPF 50, with a formula enriched with natural extracts such as tea tree oil, coconut oil, and green tea.

The light texture and radiant finish make the cream especially suitable for daily use – also as a makeup base – giving the skin a fresh and luminous look even on the hottest days.

This is the first product in a line of sun protection products SO.KO plans to launch in the future as part of its expansion into a complete skincare routine.

According to Shiran Elitzur, Head of Import and Brand Development at Super-Pharm: “Entering the sun protection category is a natural step in the development of SO.KO, which continues to offer Korean quality at an accessible price.”

The new sunscreen is offered at NIS 50 for 50 ml and is available at Super-Pharm stores and online (credit: SHUKA COHEN)

How much I love smart and convenient bags!

The international luggage brand ROLLINK is launching the hit of summer 2025 – a new personal bag called Phone Case.

This is a compact, elegant, and water-resistant bag designed to carry a phone, wallet, passport, and essential items – perfect for travel, outings, gym, the beach, and trips with kids.

Phone Case offers high durability, an adjustable strap for comfortable carrying, and a chic design in seven colors.

Available in two sizes – Large and Extra Large, priced between NIS 99–119.

Available on the website and in selected stores. (credit: PR)

Introducing the moisturizing lipsticks by Adah Lazorgan – perfect colors and long-lasting finish!MATTE WHISPER lipsticks were specially developed for women seeking the perfect balance between an elegant matte finish and maximum comfort. The unique formula with a silky texture glides easily over the lips and provides a soft and pleasant feeling without heaviness or dryness.

The series includes seven stunning shades, carefully chosen to suit every style and skin tone. Whether you're looking for a natural and elegant shade for everyday wear or a bold and deep color for the evening –MATTE WHISPER has the perfect match for you.

Additionally, Adah Lazorgan’s lipsticks are made with a formula rich in nourishing and moisturizing ingredients that help maintain lip health and provide lasting softness.

Price: NIS 95 before discount.

Highly recommend shades 105 and 106 – simply perfection!

Visit the website (credit: Adah Lazorgan)

SACARA is launching two new women’s perfumes for Spring-Summer 2025: Perfume 22 and Perfume 23.

Perfume 22 offers a feminine and powerful scent with notes of neroli, amber, and sensual vanilla.

Perfume 23 brings a passionate and mysterious fragrance, combining orange, jasmine blossom, tuberose, neroli, patchouli, and dark vanilla.

Price per perfume: 69 NIS for 100 ml.

Available at SACARA stores nationwide and online (credit: Keith Glucksman)

The low-cost beauty chain BeautyCare is launching new summer shades for two of its best-selling products:

The “ONE TOUCH” mineral bronzer: four new shades (03–06) have been added to the collection, designed for artificial tanning and facial contouring, with a talc-free texture and rich pigmentation.

Price: 8.50 NIS.

The “24/7” lip and cheek tint: three new shades – natural pink, peach-brown, and rich cherry – are particularly long-lasting and provide a radiant look all day long.

Price: 7.90 NIS.

Products are available on the chain’s website and by phone: 0747-185-185 (credit: PR)

The French dermo-cosmetics brand VICHY is launching a groundbreaking night cream called PIGMENT SPECIALIST B3 LIFTACTIV, designed to treat pigmentation spots, renew skin cells, and achieve an even and radiant skin tone.

The cream combines niacinamide to reduce spots and retinol for skin renewal and is suitable for all skin types under dermatological supervision.

Recommended price: 251.90 NIS for 50 ml.

Available in pharmacy chains, private pharmacies, and online (credit: PR)

The Scottish company from Israco is launching a new personal pack of Diva Cosmopolitan:

The pack includes four 200 ml bottles in two refreshing flavors – peach and passion fruit – joining the brand’s popular sparkling drinks series.

Diva Cosmopolitan is a light sparkling wine with 6% alcohol, enriched with natural fruit extracts and filtered through a unique gold filtration process for a clean taste.

Recommended price: 49.90 NIS per pack.

Kosher: BK and Chief Rabbinate of Israel.

Available at Tiv Taam stores, Tiv Taam Click online, and selected stores nationwide. (credit: PR)

The snack brand POOF is launching its first microwave popcorn series called “POOF-POP”, offered in three flavors: butter, natural, and caramel.

The popcorn comes in 4-unit packs, easy to prepare in the microwave within 3–4 minutes, and promises a crunchy and enjoyable eating experience for the whole family.

Recommended price per pack: 12.9–16.9 NIS.

This series joins POOF’s existing product line and is intended for the whole family, especially children and teens. (credit: PR)

The protein snack brand TODAY is launching a new snack series called Cream Rolls, in two flavors: triple chocolate and banana toffee.

Each snack (64 grams per two-unit pack) contains 21 grams of high-quality protein, under 200 calories, and no added sugar.

The snacks were developed over three years with experts from England and Canada, designed as a tasty protein solution after workouts or as a daily treat.

Recommended price: 13.9 NIS per unit.

Kosher: Triangle K.

Available in supermarket chains and sales points across the country. (credit: PR)

From finger puppets to children's books: Doron Krispin launches “Habibi”

Doron Krispin, CEO and publisher of Media 10 Publishing House, turns a personal family memory into a children’s book: A little friend with big fingers.

The book is based on a character named “Habibi,” created for his children and grandchildren by folding fingers into a friendly face, which served as a wise and loving mediator between children and their parents.

The goal: to show children that even in times of hardship or misunderstanding, parents are always by their side – and to provide them with a comforting figure to support them during important moments.

Krispin, originally from Jerusalem, has led a fascinating life: he fought in the Golani Brigade, rose through sales, and built the Media 10 publishing house from the ground up, helping hundreds of authors realize their dreams.

Along the way, he faced personal challenges but built a life of action, growth, and fulfillment for himself and those around him.

His guiding vision: to publish stories professionally, personally, and with connection – even in times of crisis – believing in the power of stories to change lives.