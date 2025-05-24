These corners have become the heart of the home. And what does that have to do with the strike?

“In the past, everything had a designated place: the living room for hosting, the kitchen for cooking, and the bedrooms for sleeping. Today – when life is more dynamic, the home has become a place that also includes work, study, personal time, and family time – family corners have earned a place of honor, and rightly so, especially now that the teachers’ strike has entered its third day and parents find themselves working from home,” explains interior designer Hadas Roth from Halel Architecture.

“Such a corner doesn’t replace the living room, it complements it. It doesn’t require a complex renovation – just an understanding that there is great value in a small spot in the home that invites lounging, hugging, playing, reading, or simply – being together – the nuclear family.”

Halel Architecture (credit: Oded Smadar) Halel Architecture (credit: Oded Smadar)

A family corner is an informal area within the home that feels non-obligating. “It’s a corner meant for a different kind of togetherness. Less formal hosting, more closeness. A place where you can both go wild and relax, both be alone and be together.”

It can be a room in itself, a corner in a wide hallway, a niche in the basement, or even a small defined area in the living room. The main thing – it should have character. Roth further explains: “When parents are working, or cooking, or hosting, a family corner that’s located in the shared living space and allows parents to keep an eye on the little ones is ideal. This can be achieved through smart planning, which can even include a fishbowl-like space – transparent and, of course, acoustic.”

Halel Architecture (credit: Oded Smadar) Halel Architecture (credit: Oded Smadar) Halel Architecture (credit: Maor Moyal)

“Even a niche by a window, the end of a hallway, a covered balcony, or an open area between rooms – all of these can become a cozy corner.”

“As the home becomes the center of life – whether because of working from home, kids coming home early, or long weekends – the need for a flexible, informal space is growing, along with the parents’ desire to ‘get’ the kids out of their rooms and spend time together.”

Halel Architecture (credit: Maor Moyal) Halel Architecture (credit: Maor Moyal) Designer Hadas Roth (credit: Tal Alkabes)

Halel Architecture (credit: Oded Smadar) Halel Architecture (credit: Oded Smadar)

“The secret to designing an inviting family corner, beyond professional planning, also lies in the small details: a soft rug, bean bags, plenty of textiles, warm lighting, personal details that are unique to the family – like souvenirs from shared trips, children’s drawings, games, etc.”

“It’s not a space that needs to look like a catalog – but like our real lives,” says Roth. “A corner you can snuggle into. That’s its charm.”