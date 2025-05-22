With an investment of NIS 3 million: Jack Kuba opens flagship store in Ramat Aviv Mall

The luxury lingerie chain Jack Kuba is launching a new flagship store in Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, with an innovative design concept inspired by the flagship stores of high-end brands in the fashion capitals of the world. The investment in the opening of the flagship store is estimated at approximately NIS 3 million.

The new store spans 150 square meters and offers an intimate and luxurious shopping experience. According to the design team from YGNG INTERIOR DESIGN: “Our design concept is inspired by a dreamy, luxurious and indulgent walk-in closet that contains all the intimate items. We wanted to create an experience where, when the customer enters the store, she feels this warmth—like walking inside a feminine dream.”

Alongside the new design, the store showcases the new collections for Summer 2025—trendy, stylish, and full of flair, with exclusive models available only at the Ramat Aviv store.

The collections include luxury lingerie items, swimwear and beachwear, accessories and jewelry, loungewear and homewear, and a silk collection.

According to Perla Zeibert Kuba, one of the owners of the chain: “Jack Kuba is at the top of the lingerie world in Israel and brings innovation and luxury to a new level. As a brand that has existed for over 50 years, we are committed to bringing the shopping experience to the highest level with FIT & STYLE personal fitting services that include professional advice for choosing the most accurate cut and size for each customer.”