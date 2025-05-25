The digital revolution in car purchasing – Tevel Drive, a new car with full financing

In the past, buying a car was a complicated process filled with dilemmas and headaches. We all still remember the days when we ran between different car dealerships just to look at cars and make the right decision. Endless searches for the next car and major efforts to save money or request a loan from the bank. Since then, a lot has changed in the car industry and many new players have entered the game.

The sharp transition to electric vehicles and the intense competition from Chinese manufacturers, with dozens of new brands and many new options, has led to constant competition to bring innovation — developing long-range batteries, and creating new technologies to keep up.

All this has made the car industry highly competitive with many possibilities.

Moreover, unlike in the past when consumers had to arrange capital through sources like banks or withdraw savings, nowadays there is no need to bring any money at all — most cars are purchased with the help of non-bank financing companies.

These companies offer a variety of terms and benefits such as convenient installment plans, attractive interest rates, easy exit terms, 100% financing, and loans that do not affect the bank account's credit limit.

This is the prevailing method today for a simple reason — most people in Israel simply don’t have the capital required to buy a new car.

The market has created a below-the-radar opportunity. Tevel Drive has developed an innovative website that brings together all car importers and brands under one roof, with an inventory of over 1,300 vehicles on the site. The time savings are enormous, especially considering that today’s consumers do their homework and usually know what they’re looking for — whether it's a specific category, or even a specific model with seven seats, an electric car, sports car, luxury vehicle, or even commercial vehicles and minivans.

Tevel Drive, as a leading player in the car industry for over a decade, recognized today’s market need for convenience, efficiency, and above all — time savings. The business model provides a user experience in which visitors to the site can conduct a highly targeted search by category, manufacturer, model, and sub-model of the vehicle they’re looking for — all without leaving the couch. No more running between dealerships and collecting quotes from various salespeople. The digital revolution in car purchasing – Tevel Drive, a new car with full financing (credit: SOGODIGITAL)

Tevel Drive puts the customer first.

The Tevel platform is not just a technological innovation — the founders also thought ahead and formed strategic partnerships with top financing companies.

So what does this actually mean? As soon as a customer begins the online purchase process, they enter a quick and simple journey that takes only a few minutes.

The process is made up of four simple and easy-to-understand steps, delivering the final result in minutes instead of days or weeks. The highlight here is saving precious time and money.

Within 20 seconds, you receive a preliminary answer regarding your financing eligibility. From there, you can continue the process through the website and complete your order. The entire process takes less than ten minutes, with an option to click at any stage to speak with a Tevel representative. At the end of the process, the company’s customer service team conducts a tender among various financing companies to find the best and most suitable financing terms for you.

Afterward, a Tevel representative will contact you to review the order details and place the order directly from the importer — just as if you were physically in the showroom, but without the traffic, parking hassles, and headaches of car shopping.

Why Choose Tevel Drive?

In a world where time is a valuable resource, Tevel Drive makes car buying a smart, simple, and worthwhile process. No more running around dozens of dealerships, sitting in traffic, or searching for parking. Tevel Drive’s innovative platform spares you the headaches, endless document submissions, and haggling with various financing companies.

Tevel Drive puts the customer at the center, leveraging its bargaining power with importers and financing companies. This allows the company to offer its customers the best terms available in the market.

So if you’re tired of driving between car dealerships and negotiating with financing companies and banks, visit Tevel Drive’s website, browse the catalog of new cars, and turn car buying into a pleasant and simple experience.

Enter now and see how easy it is to buy a new car — without leaving the couch.

1-2-3-4 – Enjoy your new car!