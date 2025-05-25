Get thousands of shekels for your old smartphone — turn that drawer device into cash

Have you ever stopped to think about how much money is rolling around in your drawers? Yes, the ones where your old smartphones are lying — the ones you replaced over the years and kept “just in case.” It turns out those old devices are not only taking up space — they can easily be turned into real cash, and in surprisingly high amounts.

An astounding figure emerges from a new survey: 85% of Israelis have at least one unused old smartphone. That amounts to about 7.8 million devices across the country, with an estimated value of around NIS 2 billion — simply “buried” in drawers and collecting dust. Now, a new initiative in the Israeli mobile market allows you to turn those devices into cash, with no conditions or commitments.

Pelephone recently launched the “Pele Cash” service — a model that allows customers of any mobile provider to return old smartphones and receive payment directly to a bank account or credit card.

Pelephone (credit: courtesy of Pelephone)

“We are launching an innovative and revolutionary concept in Israel’s end-user equipment market, combining consumer value, technology, and sustainability,” said Ilan Sigal, CEO of Pelephone. “We see the return of devices not only as a smart consumer action but also as a strategic approach that integrates business innovation with environmental responsibility, offering a solution for the entire Israeli public.”

The new process is remarkably simple: Go to one of Pelephone’s branches across the country, bring up to three old mobile devices per year, and the devices will be appraised on the spot. Then, you’ll receive a payment of up to NIS 5,520 (depending on the model and condition) directly to your bank account or credit card within 14 business days. All of this without needing to purchase a new device or make any commitment.

"In the complex economic reality many Israelis live in, it's important for us to offer customers a smart, accessible, and fast opportunity to ease the financial burden," explained Dror Bahat, Vice President of Marketing at Pelephone. "Every device returned and recycled is another step toward a cleaner and more economical future."

So how much is your old device really worth?

The amounts vary depending on the model and condition. For example, an iPhone 15 Pro Max in good condition can bring up to NIS 2,000, while a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may be worth up to NIS 1,700. Even older devices like the iPhone X (up to NIS 200) or Galaxy S20 (up to NIS 400) can yield a significant return. Even very old devices not included in the official list will still earn their owners a NIS 50 voucher at Pelephone stores.

The initiative also carries significant environmental value. Devices returned in working condition are sold as second-hand phones, while damaged or outdated ones are sent for recycling through MAI (Israel Electronics Recycling Corporation). Thus, beyond the immediate financial value for customers, this initiative also contributes significantly to reducing electronic waste — currently estimated at around 1,400 tons of unused devices across Israel.

More than 1,000 different device models are eligible for the program, including those launched over a decade ago, starting from the iPhone 4 and Samsung Galaxy S2. The full list of models and valuations is available on the company’s website.