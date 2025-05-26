A new body, a new home: How to adapt your home design to life and age transitions

No one really prepared us for this, but life – it's not exactly a straight line. It's more like a winding curve with sharp turns, ups, downs, and sometimes even reverse. The body changes, hormones throw desire parties in the middle of the night, and suddenly we’re no longer the same women who lived in that apartment with the Ikea table and dreams of New York.

And if we are changing – why should our home stay the same?

Design that truly fits us needs to breathe with us, move with us, grow (or shrink) with us. Just like we learn to accept our new body – with a belly that wants to be free, with a back that needs a bit more support – our home needs to adapt too. Gently. With compassion. With love. Here are a few ways to do it right:

Not every chair needs to be a photo op – some of them are meant to actually be comfortable

As we change – our body demands new conditions. Chairs with lumbar support, beds we can actually get out of without making action movie sounds, and even door handles that open easily when joints are inflamed. “Functional” isn’t a dirty word – it’s just another way of saying: I deserve to feel good in my own home. John Lewis x Sanderson – lounge armchair (credit: PR)

Changes in size? The home adjusts with you

Went up a size? Down a size? You don’t need to hide it, you need to reorganize. A wardrobe that lets you see everything – not a pile of clothes that dries up your confidence. Convenient drawers, clear organization, a mirror framed like a work of art – all these say to you: No matter what size you are today – you still deserve a pleasant life.

A new relaxation corner – because your mind needs a place to rest

Whether you’ve just given birth, are approaching menopause, recovering from illness, or just in a hectic period – you need your own corner. An armchair that feels like a nest, soft lighting, maybe a candle or a little plant. You don’t need much. Just a clear understanding that this is your space. Not the kids’, not the laundry’s – yours. Bath chair, IKEA, NIS 195 (credit: PR)

Objects with meaning, not emotional weight

A collection of clothes that haven’t fit for two years? A makeup box from your army days? It’s time to let go. Not because you don’t love who you were – but because you’re making room for who you are now. Design also needs emotional decluttering. Let go of what no longer serves you. Keep only what brings a smile. Yes, even the teapot with the pink flower if it makes you happy.

Colors that speak to you now – not who you were at 25

Used to love black and white? Now you crave a touch of peachy pink? Go with it. The colors you choose today speak your current language. Even if it’s a bit softer, quieter, or perhaps bold and colorful. You don’t need to be consistent – you need to be honest with yourself. The brand Rug Star available at Tzemer Beautiful Carpets (credit: PR)

Dynamic furniture for dynamic lives

Changing lives require furniture that flows with you. A table you can extend when the grandkids or girlfriends come over for wine, a bench that opens for toy storage, or adjustable shelves that fit the height you feel good at. Not everything has to be anchored to the floor – sometimes, the best thing is to move along with the change.

At the end of the day – our home is not a museum. It's not just a set for Instagram stories. It’s a living, changing space that accompanies us exactly as we are – with more sensitive skin, with afternoon fatigue, with moments of bloom and moments of “just leave me alone.”

So give yourself permission to change. To renovate. To shift things around. To break a wall. To add a shelf. Not because you’re not enough as you are – but because you are so worthy, and you deserve a home that looks and feels that way.