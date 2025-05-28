Tel Aviv’s hottest fashion fair this month – a must for every style-savvy woman

The hot fashion season is starting in just the right place – the Dress Code fair is returning to Tel Aviv with spring-summer 2025 collections from top Israeli designers. From May 22–24, Beit Zionei America will transform into the center of Israeli independent fashion, featuring a wide range of local brands presenting their new collections at significant discounts. The fair will offer new spring-summer collections at up to 30% off, alongside items from previous seasons with discounts of up to 70%.

Israeli Fashion at Its Best: The Brands You'll Meet at the Fair

The Dress Code fair showcases a captivating mix of independent Israeli designers, including: NORTHERN-STAR, HEROIC, PASIIM, NOON, H. (Hili Ari), MAMILACA, CIPORKIN BY DALIT, OM ME, RELEVE, SHIRUETTO, GELFER, MARY’N, Gila Shkedy, Shani Kalai, Keren Moalem, Galit Rondin, and more.

Shiruetto (credit: Avner Nachmani)

Each brand brings its unique identity, with an emphasis on quality, original design, and a deep understanding of the Israeli woman’s needs:

Northern Star by Nadav Rosenberg presents a personal collection dedicated to the memory of his grandmother, continuing the brand’s signature style – original textiles, unique prints, and broad silhouettes. The collection offers a personal and emotional view of contemporary fashion, connected to memory and tradition.

Shiruetto offers a delicate design interpretation of the concept "a memory of a garment within a garment", with Japanese inspirations and minimalist aesthetics. This brand speaks a clean aesthetic language with thoughtful reflections on the relationship between clothing, identity, and culture. Earrings by Galit Rondin (credit: PR)

HEROIC specializes in precisely tailored pants in an especially wide size range, staying true to a clean, urban, and effortless look. The brand appeals to women seeking pieces that work hard for them and fit a variety of situations and styles.

NOON presents handmade leather shoes alongside a new clothing line – a balance between romance and urban style, without compromising comfort. Their collection offers a fresh look at feminine fashion that blends aesthetics with practicality.

Fashion with a Statement: An Inspiring Line-Up

In addition to the four brands mentioned, the fair offers many more exciting options:

PASIIM presents a slow, quiet lifestyle with loungewear, bedding, and textiles that feel like a vacation. This is a brand that understands the need for a sanctuary at home and transforms it into an aesthetic experience. Also at the fair: Noon brand (credit: Shalev Ariel)

OM•ME redefines the transition between sportswear, leisure, and everyday fashion – with smart cuts and precise style. They create fashion that resonates with the contemporary, active woman navigating multiple worlds in her daily life.

Releve offers high-quality everyday casual wear with clean, feminine, and refined designs. This is a brand that understands that simplicity can be the most complex, and that basic fashion should be anything but banal.

Mamilaca stands for natural, soft, and feminine fashion in limited editions only. A brand that believes in small-scale, high-quality production with thought for both the environment and the woman wearing the clothes.

Galit Rondin presents bold jewelry that needs no explanation – a personal statement unlike anything else. Her pieces perfectly complement contemporary Israeli fashion, connecting materials, shapes, and local aesthetics. Om Me brand (credit: Bar Sharir)

More Than a Fair: A Local Fashion Experience

The Dress Code fair aims to showcase a blend of voice, material, and form. It’s not just a shopping event, but a celebration of taste, local investment, and questions of identity and style. It’s a chance to meet the designers themselves, understand their creative processes, and connect with fashion in a deeper and more meaningful way.

For lovers of independent design, the Dress Code event brings together a selection of Israeli brands that capture the moment – each in its own unique way. It’s an opportunity to support local creativity and discover new brands you may not have known, alongside long-time favorites.

Technical Details – Mark Your Calendar

The Dress Code fashion fair will take place at Beit Zionei America, Tel Aviv, from May 22–24, 2025.

Opening Hours:

Thursday (May 22): 17:00–20:00, Friday (May 23): 10:00–17:00, Saturday (May 24): 10:00–19:00. And the best news? Admission is free!

So whether you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe with quality pieces, support local designers, or just want to catch up on the hottest trends for the coming summer – the Dress Code fair is definitely a place worth visiting this month.