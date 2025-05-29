Going away for a long vacation? You need to take care of your home

Ahead of the summer months and the increase in vacation travel, the concern about home break-ins is rising. According to estimates, there is a 30% increase in break-ins during this period. Yale presents three smart security solutions designed to protect the home even when it is empty.

The first solution is remote monitoring via smart cameras – indoor and outdoor cameras that provide live HD streaming through the Yale Home app. In case of an alert, you can immediately view what is happening and act accordingly, for example by contacting neighbors or the police.

The second solution is remote lock verification – a survey conducted by Yale found that 61% of Europeans worry they forgot to lock the door and tend to check it again. The Linus™ L2 smart lock allows you to check and lock the door through the app from anywhere and at any time.

The third solution is remote control and sharing – with the Linus™ L2, you can share virtual keys with family members or friends and allow them secure access to the home. In addition, the home security camera allows remote viewing and talking to those present in the home via two-way audio.