Expanding into the sun care category: SO.KO skincare brand launches facial sunscreen

With the opening of the summer season, the SO.KO skincare brand by Super-Pharm is expanding for the first time into the sun category and launching a facial sunscreen made in Korea.

The new sunscreen offers high protection of SPF 50, and is enriched with a unique combination of natural extracts: Tea tree oil, coconut oil, and green tea. The cream has a lightweight texture and a glowy finish, making it ideal for use as a makeup base—to create a radiant and fresh look, even on the hottest days. The new sunscreen is the first in a series of sun protection products that the brand is expected to launch soon.

Sunscreen has long since become a product that is part of a skincare and skin protection routine, and not just intended for the summer season. Using a quality sunscreen daily not only helps avoid sunburns, but is also the simplest and most effective way to maintain the appearance of the skin. To ensure continuous protection, the product should be reapplied every two hours, and it is important to apply it 15–30 minutes before sun exposure.

The beloved SO.KO skincare brand was launched about six years ago and is identified with a minimalist design line in pink and white. The brand includes skincare products made in Korea, alongside a variety of accessories: Serums, eye pads, facial and lip masks, massage rollers, gua sha stones, and more—offering quality, aesthetic, and accessible skincare.

Shiran Elitzur, Head of Import and Brand Development at Super-Pharm: “Entering the sun protection category is a natural step in SO.KO’s development, offering a variety for a complete skincare routine. SO.KO's facial sunscreen is made in Korea and brings the promise of a quality formula at an accessible price.”

Price: NIS 50