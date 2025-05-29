From the drawer to the bank account: Pelephone offers up to NIS 5,500 for old smartphones

Pelephone launched a new initiative in which it offers the general public—including customers of all cellular companies—to return old, unused smartphones and receive direct payment to a bank account or credit card. According to the company, this is a consumer-environmental initiative intended to encourage the public to get rid of old devices, reduce electronic waste, and promote recycling. The service, called "Pele Cash," is available at all Pelephone branches and allows the return of up to three mobile devices per calendar year, for a total amount that can reach—according to the company—up to NIS 5,520, subject to terms and conditions.

According to data published by Pelephone, there are approximately 7.8 million old, unused mobile devices in Israel, with an estimated value of about NIS 2 billion. Some of the collected devices will be recycled through the MAI Corporation, and others—if found functional—will be resold as second-hand devices. The company notes that even individual components from non-functioning devices will be reused, as part of an effort to reduce the resources required to manufacture new devices.

According to Ilan Sigal, CEO of Pelephone, this is a “revolutionary and innovative concept,” as he put it, connecting value to the consumer, technology, and environmental responsibility. The company’s VP of Marketing, Dror Bahat, also addressed the economic aspect of the initiative, noting that “according to data we collected, about 85% of Israelis have at least one device stored in a drawer.” According to him, every device returned is “some relief to the pocket, especially in a complex economic period.”

Pelephone reports that it is possible to return over 1,000 device models, including smartphones launched a decade or more ago—from iPhone 4 to Galaxy S2. Devices not included in the list of models eligible for cashback will entitle their owners to a NIS 50 voucher for use at Pelephone stores. The company has published a list of maximum refund amounts by working model on its website.

A price list can be found on Pelephone’s website: Click here

Some of the refund amounts you can receive:

iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 2,000

iPhone 15 Pro 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,840

iPhone 15 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,400

iPhone 14 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,050

iPhone 12 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 630

iPhone X 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 200

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,700

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,400

Samsung Galaxy S24 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,000

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,200

Galaxy S20 128GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 400

Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 1,150

Galaxy Note 20 – Maximum refund amount: NIS 600

Galaxy Note 10 256GB – Maximum refund amount: NIS 290

“The devices returned to us will be sold as second-hand devices or recycled by the MAI Corporation, making the initiative not only a consumer benefit but also an environmental revolution,” said Meirit Cohen, Pelephone’s VP of Communications and Corporate Responsibility. Pele Cash is another milestone in the many strategic and green initiatives led by the company over the past year, including waste recycling, use of reusable utensils only, and a transition to electric vehicles to promote environmentally friendly solutions.

Alongside statements about a potential change in consumer behavior and the device market in Israel, no data has yet been provided on the number of devices actually returned since the service was launched, or on the actual estimated rate of cashback expected to be received.