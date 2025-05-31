Paradise for adults: The new northern hotel everyone will be talking about

The OAKS boutique hotel in Buq’ata, in the Golan Heights, is now open to the general public following a trial period of about five months. The hotel, established with an investment of over 100M NIS, includes 41 rooms and suites designed for adults only.

Named after the wild oak forest visible from its windows, the hotel is situated at 1,200 meters above sea level on a ridge offering a panoramic view. The rooms and suites are designed in an elegant style, with an emphasis on natural materials and wide openings facing the scenery. All accommodations are equipped with king-size beds, boutique care products, and indulgent showers, with some rooms also offering a private balcony facing Mount Hermon or a private sauna. Oaks Hotel (credit: PR)

On the hotel’s rooftop operates a bar-restaurant overlooking the view, where a kosher breakfast is served to hotel guests. A meat restaurant named Lusper is also opening on-site and will be open to the general public.

The hotel's spa complex includes treatment rooms, dry and wet saunas, a traditional Turkish hammam, and a jacuzzi. In addition, a beauty clinic has been established at the hotel offering a variety of professional cosmetic treatments, and the complex also features a fully equipped gym and a swimming pool open year-round. Oaks Hotel (credit: Aya Ben Ezri)

“We are proud to offer a place that is an island of tranquility, allowing couples to disconnect from the complex reality and enjoy a luxurious vacation in a magical location,” says Ajwad Abu Shahin, the hotel owner. “The establishment of the hotel after a challenging security period is a statement of confidence in the future of the region, which holds within it touristic treasures and abundant nature.” Oaks Hotel (credit: Aya Ben Azri)

Abu Shahin adds that at the heart of the experience is Druze culture, expressed in generosity, authentic flavors, and a sense of belonging to the place and its people.

As part of the launch pricing, the hotel offers midweek stays starting at NIS 800 per couple per night, including breakfast.