The merger that will transform the world of visual design in Israel

Studio 6B Group has announced a major strategic merger with Galitz, Israel’s largest and leading photography school. This move, uniting two leading institutions in their fields, creates a comprehensive training center for visual design, digital media, and photography.

Galitz, founded 18 years ago by photographer Roie Galitz, has trained tens of thousands of photographers through courses, workshops, photography expeditions, and conferences in Israel and around the world. From now on, its operations will be integrated into Studio 6B’s campuses in Tel Aviv and Haifa, while retaining the original teaching staff of around 50 instructors and preserving the academic content it has developed. STUDIO 6B Haifa Branch (credit: Itay Banit)

“This is not just a merger — it is a natural move that connects two creative communities with a shared passion for innovation and creativity,” says Daniel Sapir, CEO of Studio 6B. “We are creating a powerful synergy of content, experience, and professionalism for our students and alumni.”

With 25 years of experience in teaching design and digital media, Studio 6B specializes in creating educational environments that combine practice, inspiration, and community. The merger allows students broader and more holistic access to studies that integrate photography, design, visual content, and advanced digital tools. Merger of Galitz School of Photography and STUDIO 6B (credit: Alon Stern)

Roie Galitz, founder of the photography school, expressed pride in the move: “I never even dreamed that Galitz would become the institution that has trained more photographers than any other in Israel. I’m proud of our new home, because both institutions represent the same values and the same pursuit of excellence that has always been our guiding light.”

Studio 6B currently employs over 120 lecturers and staff members and offers a wide range of study tracks, including interior design, graphic design, UX/UI, fashion design, digital media, and AI. The merger with Galitz is another step in the group's expansion, which aims to continue nurturing and growing the design, digital, and photography community in Israel.