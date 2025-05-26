Who's afraid of pink in the living room? Not this designer

If up until a decade ago pink was almost taboo in the world of interior design—today it's absolutely clear: it is one of the most prominent and appreciated colors in the modern design language. It appears in deep or pastel shades, integrates into furniture, wall coverings, kitchens, textiles, and even in lighting fixtures and doors. But more than anything, pink is no longer a childish color—it is a sensitive, smart, and precise design choice.

Interior designer Nirit Vax explains: "Pink is a calming and softening color. It provides emotional balance within a space that can easily become too harsh or cold. In an era of clean and minimalist design, a touch of pink—even a delicate one—creates warmth and another layer of depth—a sofa, cushions, bar stools, wallpaper, etc."

Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket) Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket)

According to her, the color suits every room in the house: "You can incorporate pink in bedrooms, dining areas, even in the entrance hall or the home office—and it will always know how to make an impression without taking over. Once the right shade is chosen and it's combined in a smart way—it brings calm, but also adds interest, uniqueness, and a personal statement."

Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket) Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket)

"The transition of pink into spaces beyond children's rooms or family rooms marks a new stage in its maturity—from a 'soft, childish, and feminine' color to a distinct design element in the main spaces of the home. The beauty of pink is that it comes in different shades and its variations are many and wonderful, like powder pink, smoky peach, and warm nude. It's a color that allows people to express personality, softness, and optimism—without compromising on sophistication. It blends wonderfully with natural materials like wood, iron, and metal, and creates a gentle contrast to dark surfaces or natural stone," explains Vax.

Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket) Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket) Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket)

"People want homes that feel more calm, personal, and emotionally grounded. Pink is a great way to achieve that—it conveys softness without being sweet, and adds warmth without being heavy. And it’s definitely not reserved only for the feminine side. As long as you know how to use it correctly. It's not a trendy color, but rather an emotional-material choice that enriches the home."

Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket) Designed by Nirit Vax (credit: Nadav Peket) Designer Nirit Vax (credit: Adi Edri)

"We live in a world that demands balance, calm, and enjoyment of the home," Vax concludes. "Pink is one of the simplest and most beautiful ways to achieve that—without shouting, without trying too hard. It just… feels right."