The new tool that's changing the game for small businesses

In the current economic reality where every shekel counts, small business owners and independent creators find themselves fighting not only for customers—but also for their digital presence. Without a marketing budget, without professional staff, and without time to build a website—most settle for activity on social networks alone. It's free, it's instant, and it's where the audience is. But what about everything else? Sales, payment collection, customer relations, brand management?

That's where the new collaboration between credit giant Isracard and tech company Wix comes in, with a product called Hopp: An innovative platform designed precisely for them—small businesses, independents, and creators who run their business from a mobile phone.

Hopp: The whole business on one page

Hopp is a product by Wix, built especially for the “social-first” world—that is, businesses that conduct most of their activity on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, or WhatsApp. The system enables users to build a branded page within minutes, with everything needed to sell online: Product catalog, payment processing, order management, CRM system, and even analytics.

“Social networks changed the game for 270,000 small businesses in Israel,” explains Nir Domshlak, co-manager at Hopp. “But they also created a problem: Only partial control by businesses over their visibility and connection with customers. Hopp solves this issue with an innovative platform that gives businesses and creators the ability to build a unified and professional digital presence that accurately reflects their brand identity, and enables them to market, sell, and grow in the digital world. Our strategic partnership with Isracard completes the vision—to provide small businesses in Israel with tools that until now were mostly reserved for large companies,” says Domshlak.

Isracard steps in—giving away a thousand free licenses

As part of the collaboration, Isracard is distributing 1,000 one-year usage licenses for Hopp—at no cost—to its business clients and new sign-ups. This isn’t just free access, but also includes a full Hebrew-language interface and customer service, a unique adaptation for Isracard customers, and support every step of the way.

“In such challenging times, we’re proud to support small businesses and provide them with real tools for growth,” says Yafit Griani, Deputy CEO of Isracard and Head of the Business Division.

No more "link in bio"

The technological gap between large brands and small businesses has shrunk—but hasn’t disappeared. Most businesses in Israel cannot build an independent e-commerce site, manage several platforms simultaneously, or analyze real-time data.

“Small businesses shouldn’t have to compromise on digital presence,” concludes Amit Sagie, VP of Data, Digital and Marketing at Isracard. “This platform allows them to manage their entire activity—sales, data analysis, customer relations—from one place, and to build a more effective social presence in a simple and independent way.”

Behind this move stands not only a new product, but also a statement: That small businesses also deserve the tools that until now were reserved for corporations. That innovation doesn’t have to come at a high cost. And that even in a world where the algorithm rules, it’s possible to create a direct, human, and effective connection with customers—and benefit from it.

Is this enough to change the game? Time will tell. But one thing is certain: In Israel of 2025, you don’t need a website or a huge budget to sell online. Sometimes, all you need is a good product.